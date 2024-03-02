Arnold Classic Strongwomen 2024: Angelica Jardine Takes Home a Victory at the Jeck Stone Carry Event

Day 2 of the Arnold Classic Strongwomen 2024 has unfolded at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Ohio. With three events remaining under the strongwomen category, the first event was completed with some impressive performances. The first event was the Jeck Stone Carry, in which the athlete had to carry a total weight of 425.8 pounds, covering a maximum distance in 90 seconds. Angelica Jardine secured a victory at the Jeck Stone Carry Event, leaving others behind.

Jardine, who did not finish in the top 5 on the overall leaderboard coming into day 1, portrayed a performance of pure fitness. Angelica completed her distance in one go, coming in first place, and covered a distance of 91 feet and 8 inches (27.9 meters). Rebecca Roberts came in second, covering a distance of 64 feet (19.5 meters). While Elephant Bar Deadlift champion Lucy Underdown came in third, covering a distance of 60 feet (18.3 meters).

While every athlete found it difficult to lift the stones, ‘Polynesian Powerhouse’ Angelica seemed comfortable in this event. This event has once again seen a change in the overall leaderboard, making the competition tougher as the events come to an end.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Donna Moore seemed uncomfortable and could not put on her best performance. She was seen limping and guided off the stage by the crew. This would also affect her overall points.

Where does Angelica Jardine stand on the overall leaderboard after her first win on day 2?

Coming into day 2 of the Strongwomen classic events, Andrea Thompson seemed the clear favorite to top the table. However, after the first event of day 2, the table has seen a topple, with Lucy Underdown making her way back to the number one spot.

The athlete rankings after the first event of day 2 are mentioned below:

Lucy Underdown — 31 points

Andrea Thompson — 27 points

Angelica Jardine — 25 points

Rebecca Roberts — 23.5 points

Olga Liashchuk — 22.5 points

Hannah Linzay — 22.5 points

Inez Carrasquillo — 22 points

Erin Murray — 15 points

Melissa Peacock — 14.5 points

Samantha Belliveau — 12 points

Victoria Long — 10 points (Withdrew)

Donna Moore — 7 points

With two more events yet to happen, the top 5 athletes on the leaderboard each have a good chance of winning the overall event. Who would achieve maximum points at the end of day 2 of the Arnold Classic Strongwomen 2024?