Fitness Icon Jesse James West Attempts $120,000 Workout Popularized by Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White’s Superhuman Protocol, under biologist Gary Brecka’s supervision, is an expensive and over-the-top routine meant to correct his stressful lifestyle. Interestingly, fitness icon Jesse James West was inspired enough to want to try it all out and see the benefits for himself.

The duo met up at the gym to understand certain rules and regulations about the place, the equipment, and other essentials. After briefly bonding over cold plunges, they dove right into the strict protocol.

All in all, White’s workout is composed of his interaction with several specialized equipment before actually getting to the training. These machines include a custom cold plunge tub, an oxygen therapy machine, a Pulse Electromagnetic Field mat, and a red light therapy bed.

As for his workout, he focuses on every set of muscles one by one every day and mostly exercises for five days a week. He reserves Mondays for chest and triceps, Tuesdays for back and biceps, and Saturdays for every piece of gym equipment he owns, presumably for his legs too.

“Being healthy is very time consuming and I don’t have a lot of time. So I superset everything and try to rip through this routine as fast as I can.”

West was extremely overwhelmed watching White’s speed during workouts as they both tried out various exercise machines. In the end, the UFC CEO stressed how one didn’t need to pop a handful of pills for their bodies to function properly, even if they got older.

“Since I’ve been on this health journey, I’ve been trying to tell people, I showed them everything that I do. I started to feel like all the bad s**t that was happening to me was because I was 50 years old…that’s not true.”

West ended up gifting him a hilariously thoughtful gift in the form of a pair of matching t-shirts with their photos on them. The fitness icon is popular for his work with elites across the industry, including some famous bodybuilders.

Jesse James West has dived through several workouts with legendary bodybuilders

The video with Dana White was Jesse James West’s latest collaboration amongst several other workout tryout videos. West, known for his easygoing and amicable personality, loves a good challenge at the gym and has previously worked with Noel Deyzel, Hany Rambod, Ronnie Coleman, and Jay Cutler.

In fact, he got together with the GOAT on stage rivals Cutler and Coleman for a fun workout session that ended with lots of pranks and fun. In the end, the eight-time Mr. Olympia ended up calling him his adopted son, and the moniker has stuck with West ever since.