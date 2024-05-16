Fitness Icons Larry Wheels and Vladislava Galagan Attempt an Intense Shoulder Routine

In an event of two worlds colliding, power lifter-turned-bodybuilder Larry Wheels recently collaborated with Russian fitness icon Vladislava Galagan for an extreme shoulder workout. The two came together at the Binous Gym in Dubai, where they charted a plan that could challenge her capabilities.

Wheels has been one of the upcoming bodybuilding stars online after having transitioned from powerlifting to bodybuilding. His 930lbs deadlift with three reps has made rounds on the internet as a testimony to his unbridled strength. Although he hasn’t managed to score his IFBB Pro card just yet, his prospects seem promising at the moment.

Galagan, on the other hand, rose to popularity due to her striking resemblance with supermodel Kendall Jenner and her ripped physique as a stark contrast to it. Currently working her way up from being a fitness influencer to a YouTuber, she has been experimenting with various sports including combat.

Together, the duo planned on three exercises to test their shoulder strength and set the bar high. They opted for three sets each of the seated dumbbell shoulder press, barbell upright row, and dumbbell lateral raises.

“Being the behemoth that I am, I don’t have the mobility to keep it straight and all the way down…so I tilt it so that I can get just about 90°.”

The key to performing all three exercises, as Wheels revealed to Galagan, was to focus on getting the form right. He no longer chose to focus on the weights as long as he got a good contraction. This technique helped him build dense muscles and strength.

“If your body stays in the comfort zone, it won’t change…you have a coach to push you to failure, and make sure you fail every set, you’ll be in and out of the gym in an hour and you’ll get the best results.”

They wrapped up the workout after their third exercise, which Wheels felt was optimum enough for shoulders. Although Galagan was a bit intimidated by the process, she admitted it was a one-of-a-kind experience to train with him.

Larry Wheels’ Strength Drew Attention From the King of Bodybuilding

Not many have the privilege of interacting with the GOATs of their desired sports, let alone get compliments from them. But Wheels, being an athlete of a different league altogether, managed to get the highest form of honor from none other than eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman himself.

In an old Instagram post featuring both icons, Wheels was seen kneeling in front of Coleman, who held on to his crutches with one tap on Wheels’ head. The legend then proceeded to ‘knight’ him in a mock gesture, announcing that he was indeed the “strongest bodybuilder in the world”.