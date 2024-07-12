“Hired the Worlds Best Cleaner”: Larry Wheels Announces Surprise Collab With Prankster Powerlifter Anatoly

Known for his elaborate gym pranks where he dresses up as a janitor and surprises people with his strength, Anatoly Powerlifter, a.k.a. Vladimir Shmondenko, grew popular online. His viral videos featuring astonished gym goers have been one of the highlights of social media. And recently, he found a new stage set up by fellow powerlifting icon Larry Wheels.

The former bodybuilder who recently reverted to his roots, posted a hilarious promotional picture of them both. Holding Anatoly in his arms bridal style, he announced their collaboration on his YouTube channel.

The hour-long video was all about testing the comedian’s strength through the weights he could deal with. However, the promotional post still had Anatoly in his signature janitor disguise, indicating a potential prank video.

“I hired the worlds best cleaner for my new gym”

Larry has been on a roll, conjuring up new content for his channel and making sure his brand encapsulates his new image. Since having shifted back to powerlifting, he seems to be doing better with his goals and targets and has been working on his strength.

Together with Anatoly, it also looks like he aims to make some fun content and indulge in some pranks in between serious lifts. Combining entertainment with his expertise in powerlifting gives his content the edge he would need to move forth.

Fitness influencer Chris Heria was overjoyed to see the two collaborate.

Wheels has recently been on a self-discovery journey ever since he shifted priorities to powerlifting. He recently came out with an announcement that changed the trajectory of his career and life, with hopes of making it to a better place in terms of physical and mental health.

Larry Wheels announced his departure from bodybuilding

After several months of slogging away at the gym and swearing to be natural to make it big in the bodybuilding world, Wheels gave up. He came clean on his true intentions with the sport and why he chose to pursue an IFBB Pro card in the first place.

Turns out, trying to compete as a natty bodybuilder did not work for Wheels, who confessed that he relapsed with it. At the same time, he also revealed how bodybuilding was his only choice because he felt it would make him relevant among the masses.

But now he had his path clear in front of him, and he hoped that reverting to powerlifting would help him reinvent his brand and himself the way he wanted.