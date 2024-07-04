Larry Wheels Mulls Over Joining Dana White’s PowerSlap After Getting Thunderstruck by Super Heavyweight Champ

Popular bodybuilder and YouTube sensation, Larry Wheels just got decked by Dana White’s Powerslap champion, Layne ‘Koa’ Viernes. The Hawaiian Super heavyweight was seen in the gym alongside Wheels when the latter decided to put his chin to the test, taking a sledgehammer of a slap that sat him on his behind!

Viernes pummeled the bodybuilder with a ballistic slap that landed right on the chin. Torque was the name of the game and the experienced champ, fired away a thudding slap with full extension, sending Wheels to the floor where he was rethinking his choices.

‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ first extended his winning streak to 14-1 (12 KOs), successfully defending his belt against Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Herdeen at PowerSlap 8 main event.

Following this, the 33-year-old took part in a shortened slapping contest with the bodybuilder.

In the full video uploaded on Wheels’ YouTube channel, we see the weightlifter/bodybuilder decking the champion. Viernes simply shrugged it off and in return cracked the bodybuilder’s chin with a monstrous smack, folding him.

Most likely, Larry will now let his intrusive thoughts die down and would possibly never even think of PowerSlap! Thankfully so! Pro bodybuilding already damages a body more than one can imagine. There’s no point adding CTE to the list.

While ‘Koa’ defended his belt, fan-favorite former UFC star and model, Paige VanZant also made her PowerSlap debut.

VanZant’s best debut in ages

Following a dismal streak of 1-4-1 in MMA, former UFC flyweight star, Paige VanZant made her Powerslap debut last week on Powerslap 8, Friday, June 28.

The MMA fighter turned bare-knuckle boxer turned wrestler turned boxer got off to a great start, ending her winless drought since 2019 with a win against Christine Wolmarans via unanimous decision.

After a split draw against MisFits boxing MW champion, Elle Brooke, VanZant decided to try her luck in White’s PowerSlap.

Scoring two knockdowns, the 30-year-old walked down her opponent without breaking a sweat. In fact, when she was decked, VanZant just smiled… which as COLD! That woman there knew she was going to win this easy.

Hopefully, VanZant can keep it up with her performances since it does look like she has found her true calling finally!