Larry Wheels Grabs Bodybuilding World’s Attention After Hinting at a Potential Power Slap Appearance

Larry Wheels has been all over the internet recently for his future projects and his sudden departure from bodybuilding. The powerlifter had become one of the popular fitness icons after undertaking the journey to earning his pro card. Since then, several have been curious about his career path and where he’d end up now that he wanted to start over.

Recently, he hinted at a new pathway, albeit jokingly asking his audience if he should even bother picking it up. In a recent post, he talked about his experience collaborating with Super Heavyweight Power Slap icon Layne Viernes.

The short video cut up from a longer vlog featured both athletes lining up in front of each other, where Wheels prepared for Viernes’ attack. The post, however, did not sit well with his friends and fans, who were aghast at what Wheels was putting himself through, especially when he got knocked out with a single hit.

“20lb/190kg SUPER heavy weight champion gives me his hardest slap! Should I join @powerslap?”

Coach Greg Doucette, who previously made several videos on Wheels’ steroid use, was puzzled.

“Why on earth would you let someone do this to you”

Former Classic Physique icon Breon Ansley applauded his courage.

“man you got way more guts than me”

Knowing Viernes’ true strength, several pointed out that the Power Slap champion wasn’t even going that hard.

“It didn’t look like he put his all into it”

On the other hand, fitness influencer Joshua Baker was ready for a challenge.

“He’s same BW as me, let’s set it up…190kg vs 190kg.”

Lastly, fans expressed their honest concern for Wheels’ body and brain health.

“That was your brain getting scrambled, ughhh, no thanks!”

After his recent confession regarding his bodybuilding career falling apart, Wheels seems to want to move on to better avenues. His brand has been slowly evolving from a powerlifter-turned-bodybuilder to a responsible fitness influencer. As for his potential Power Slap journey, only time will tell if he’s actually up for the brutal sport.

Larry Wheels announced his retirement from bodybuilding after a relapse

Since his bodybuilding preparation had turned serious a few months ago, Wheels had made a big deal about staying natural throughout his prep. He wanted to see his body’s ability and strength, but most importantly, did not want to put his health at risk.

However, unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, and he ended up hopping on a cycle, thus making his sole purpose of preparing for a competition useless. In a recent video, he revealed that he couldn’t continue his bodybuilding journey anymore and confessed that the sport wasn’t his calling in the first place. He only opted for bodybuilding as a medium to boost himself and his brand and not to earn a pro card. But now that he had come clean, he wanted to earn fans and their loyalty truthfully, with his actual passions.