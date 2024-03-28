Former Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals ‘The Best Reason To Drink A Protein Shake’

Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Xxx Terminator325 Jpg Usa Ca

The consumption of protein plays a significant role in the repair and growth of muscles. The best way for someone who wants to lose weight or build muscle is to follow a proper diet and exercise regularly. Having protein shakes also plays a significant role in achieving your fitness goals. Not just that, according to 7-time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger, there is another reason to add protein shakes to your routine.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, he writes about adding protein shakes to your diet. While Arnold is never one to share quick fixes with his village members, he does consider easy solutions.

Arnold mentions that the best reason to have protein shakes is that they help you shed more weight. The secret behind this is that a protein shake helps avoid a common nutrition error. Studies found that most people who consumed protein drinks underestimated how many calories they had. However, it is not by a small amount, as you might end up eating 50 percent more calories than you think.

“Research suggests that replacing one meal with a protein drink can help you lose more weight.”

Hence, Arnold advises all members of his village to substitute one meal per day with protein shakes due to their effectiveness. These drinks are not only calorie-controlled but also packed with protein, making them an ideal choice for those aiming to manage their weight. Additionally, it helps control hunger, which is an advantage.

“In other words, it’s less about the shake and more about the protein.”

Arnold also points out another interesting fact: if you eat solid foods with the same amount of protein and calories, you might end up with nearly the same or better results. This helps you feel more satisfied compared to consuming liquid foods and prevents overeating later in the day.

“In the study, those swapping in a protein shake for one meal per day lost an average of 5.5 pounds compared to those who didn’t have the meal replacement.”

Therefore, he states that, if you want this plan to work, take the most challenging meal (breakfast or lunch) and switch it up with the protein shake.

The Austrian Oak further advises being mindful of what you add to the shake, as many people use milk, nut butter, fruit, and a variety of other ingredients. While all of this is healthy, you’re piling on the calories. Hence, Arnold suggests opting for a shake with at least 20 grams of protein, anywhere from 150 to 300 calories.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares go-to checklist for fat loss

Losing weight quickly means losing fat and, at times, muscle. Therefore, while a definite diet and workout can help lose pounds, it cannot promise muscle retention. But fitness guru Arnold Schwarzenegger has quite the solution for this.

This tip, in his words, doesn’t require you to take extra trips to the gym but can be carried out at the convenience of your home. He opined that a consistent diet, good sleep, and exercise are the foundation stones for effective weight loss.

A study was conducted on 2 groups, with one getting inadequate sleep and the other getting adequate sleep. The 2 groups were also subjected to a calorie-restricted diet. The findings showed both losing the same weight but with a twist. The inadequate sleepers lost 80% of muscle, and the well-rested group lost all fat.

This showed that the first group retained their muscle but the latter couldn’t. The Austrian Oak also cited another study that showed how poor sleep for one week can cause the burning of more muscles and the retention of fat. He therefore shared pointers to get a good night’s sleep as follows:

1. Going to bed at a consistent time

2. Sunlight exposure in the morning

3. Strictly no caffeine 9 hours before sleep

4. Restricting electronic devices a few hours before sleep

5. Eating early dinners and leaving sufficient time before bed

6. Practice gratitude, journaling, and self-care.