“I Relapsed”: Larry Wheels Quits Bodybuilding After Hopping Back on Steroids

Bodybuilding is a tough sport to sustain, with several instances living to exhibit the hardships it brings upon athletes. Fitness icon Larry Wheels, who began his journey with the sport about two years ago, shocked his fans by announcing his decision to quit due to his steroid use.

Wheels trained hard as a powerlifter, having performed some jaw-dropping stunts of strength throughout his career. His transition to bodybuilding came with a clause of staying natural and chiseling away to his desired aesthetic.

Recently, he had even been on a quest to earn his pro card and compete in the Classic Physique category. However, he admitted that his bodybuilding ventures weren’t as sincere as fans hoped for them to be.

In a lengthy YouTube video, he talked about the issues he faced with his brand that led him to make certain decisions about participating in bodybuilding. However, he promised to pursue the sport without enhancers before jumping back on the cycle.

“Last year, I made a video saying I stopped steroids and I have, as of three months ago, relapsed and gone back on a full steroid cycle.”

According to his statement, bodybuilding was meant to be an eye-catching attempt to make him and his brand seem more relevant. However, it ended up being more and more insincere as he couldn’t keep up with the restrictive lifestyle or the dangers of steroid usage.

“It frustrates me to say that it’s not for me. It’s too hard for me. I cannot apply myself and commit to that lifestyle and I believe it’s because of the lack of passion.”

Wheels now wish to divert all his focus towards his business, his personal life, and spending time with his wife. He admitted that the decision came from a place of wanting a stable future both physically and financially, and he couldn’t risk the chance of that.

Larry Wheels’ Pro show announcement clarification

In the detailed video, he also mentioned how he had announced his participation at an IFBB Pro show in Ireland. Several glimpses from his previous posts showed him sizing down and increasing his conditioning for the championship.

However, he confessed that he would be withdrawing from the event due to his steroid usage relapse. He also did not want a pro card anymore and was happy to continue with other business pursuits in his life. Fans have been extremely encouraging towards his decision, sending love and support for his well-being.