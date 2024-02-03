How Did Chris Bumstead Celebrate His Birthday? Former Coach and Brother-in-Law Iain Valliere and Others Send Their Wishes on the Special Occasion

The Classic Physique division has had one of the greatest champions in the form of Chris Bumstead for five years now. The Canadian icon began his winning streak in 2019 and, since then, has been unstoppable. But what makes him the GOAT of bodybuilding is his impressive progress through the years.

Now that Bumstead has turned 29, the bodybuilding star is witnessing many personal and professional ups while preparing for changes. While he prepares for new twists and turns in his life, he spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones in his special vacation place.

Bumstead recently visited Aspen, Colorado, for a snowy getaway with his partner, Courtney King. Snowboarding on icy hills and spending his special day at a scenic place seemed to be the icon’s ideal birthday plans. Meanwhile, in a series of Instagram stories, he also shared some heartwarming birthday wishes from his friends and family.

Some that stood out were messages from his brother-in-law Ian Valliere, sister Melissa, and partner King. Valliere’s Instagram post carried a throwback picture of him, the icon, and Melissa from back when they were young. The lengthy caption talked about how the fellow bodybuilder felt being the GOAT’s brother-in-law.

“Honoured to have been part of your journey, as it taught me more than you will ever know. Excited to see you be a bad-ass dad. Proud to call you my brother. Happy Birthday @cbum”

Melissa’s post was a collage of the brother-sister duo’s pictures through the years. Calling him an inspiration, she expressed her love for him in an adorable message. Meanwhile, King dedicated an entire carousel worth of pictures of them, along with an emotional message:

“To my very best friend, my safety, the father of our child, my rock… I’m so thankful you were born! You really mean more to me than I can put into words. Happy birthday babe, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! PS can’t wait to eat organic funfetti cake with you tonight!”

Bumstead’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. The Canadian icon went through a tough phase full of setbacks before he claimed the title of being a GOAT. Throughout this, he has always appreciated his family sticking by his side and supporting him wherever necessary.

Chris Bumstead overcame illness and other hurdles to become the champion

Having competed in 2014 for the first time, Bumstead soon earned his Pro card in 2016 at the IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. His biggest hurdle came in the form of his autoimmune disease – IGA Nephropathy – that attacked his kidneys. In fact, this was the reason for his 2018 Mr. Olympia title loss.

Bouncing back from that was a challenge, yet Bumstead was up for it. After his diagnosis, he trained better to beat his long-time rival Breon Ansley and is now the reigning champion. While the future holds many possibilities, Bumstead is currently looking forward to being a good father and partner for his family.