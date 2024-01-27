How Much Is Jay Cutler Worth? Discovering the Bodybuilding Icon’s Shift From Athlete to Entrepreneur

Jay Cutler has set the standard high for those looking to stay fit throughout their senior years. In the bodybuilding community, the icon remains one of the most jacked fitness athletes. With a successful career and business empire, Cutler came a long way from struggling to sustain.

In his initial years, the 50-year-old has often talked about how he began working at an alarmingly young age along with his six other siblings. His struggles to pursue bodybuilding as a career made him abandon his dreams of studying criminal justice to become a corrections officer. Yet, he pushed through to become one of the veterans who took down the reigning champion, Ronnie Coleman.

Cutler began working at his brother’s construction company when he was 11. The young icon would be tugging at concrete blocks, which probably made him strong over the years. He began taking strength training seriously at age 18 when he joined his first gym to lift weights.

The rest is history. The four-time Mr. Olympia champion scaled up the ranks, one bodybuilding competition at a time, recalling how his family supported him at every step. He earned his pro card on his first attempt at the 1996 NPC Nationals. Later, he began his battle at Mr. Olympia and accepted the runner-up position six times in total throughout his career.

The highlight of his bodybuilding history was how he managed to overthrow eight-time reigning Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman in 2006. After a series of losses, the icon finally came with a clean and conditioned package that beat the legend. After that, he won three more titles before he hung up his posing trunks for good in 2013.

Retiring at 40 did not stop the icon from crossing milestones; however, he soon established Cutler Nutrition in 2014 and, recently, Jay’s Pet Butter. While the former focuses on traditional nutrition and supplements for aspiring fitness professionals, the latter is a healthy twist on peanut butter that is safe for pets. These companies, combined with his partnership with brands like YoungLA, have wrapped up his net worth to a whopping $30 million.

Recently, the former bodybuilder and his business partner even featured on Shark Tank to pitch his ‘Jay’s Pet Butter,’ While it’s unclear whether they were successful in their proposal, the teaser caused quite a stir among bodybuilding enthusiasts.

All together, the bodybuilding veteran has built an empire for himself. Currently, with his partnership with YoungLA, he continues to maintain his net worth along with his physique. At 50, he took up the challenge to stay as jacked as possible and took his fans along the journey.

Jay Cutler began his Fit-for-50 challenge

Sometime last year, the icon made up his mind to get his gains back up as much as his body would allow. This led to his fitness challenge, where he would hit the gym every day, with full earnestness, to get back in shape.

The challenge seemed to work like magic; as he turned 50, his body underwent a jaw-dropping transformation, with rock-hard abs and ripped biceps. But instead of stopping there, Cutler decided to keep up his new physique and even began sharing tips and tricks he would use for training with his audience. And now, fitness enthusiasts look up to the icon for advice and inspiration.