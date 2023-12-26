“Leave Your Ego at the Door”: Despite His ‘Fit for 50’ Success, Jay Cutler Confesses Fear of Extra Weights Causing Dire Consequences

All bodybuilders eventually face the consequences of aging, especially in terms of their physique. However, Jay Cutler seems to have maintained an incredibly ripped physique at even this age. At 50, the veteran has maintained his gains but takes pains to do so. Not only does he hit the gym regularly to perform intense workouts, but he also makes sure to share his observations with his fans.

In a recent vlog, Cutler documented his regular arm day at the gym. The video was a walkthrough depicting a regular workout day combined with some tips and tricks. However, amidst this, Cutler explained how age limits his strength and muscle wear and tear.

In between exercises, the veteran bodybuilder explained how, after a lot of trial and error, he finally found an ideal weight he could work out with. However, these were light weights that could help with more reps and were versatile enough to fit into various exercises. Yet he felt the need to clarify why he chose to work with them when he was capable of handling heavy ones.

“When I started going less heavier weight and actually feeling it more, that’s when my arms started to grow. So like instead of picking up 80 pounds dumbbells and curling those which I could do, I started focusing more on you know, lighter contraction weight.”

And while Cutler focused on traditional dumbbell-based workouts with a lighter weight, he admitted that he would never strap it in for other exercises. This was due to him being mindful of his age and physical capabilities. At 50, the veteran was still relatively fit. However, he has his fears.

“I’m actually scared to actually tear a muscle, when I’m older now, so I won’t go as crazy heavy… Some people do they judge all their workouts by how much weight you press, but I think more it’s education on, hey, like I said leave your ego at the door.”

Limitations aside, Cutler knows how to set boundaries when it comes to intense workouts. When he began his ‘Fit for 50’ challenge, he went in determined to set an example of how one could defy age through workouts.

What was the ‘Fit for 50’ challenge by Jay Cutler?

Before he turned 50, Cutler wished to transform his physique as a milestone. He began his intense workouts and diets, and he documented his progress. Through this, the icon also inspired many bodybuilders with his regular updates, tips, and tricks.

The challenge was successful. In the month of August, Cutler flaunted his shredded self and created waves across the internet. But instead of stopping there, the champion decided to keep up his workout practices, albeit within limits. While age has its downsides, icons like Cutler work around it to show the true potential of a bodybuilder.