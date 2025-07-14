Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Sparks Outrage for Killing an Exceptionally Rare Animal in Africa

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is making headlines for all the wrong reasons during his trip to Africa. In his most recent post, Cutler revealed that he had hunted and killed a rare species of antelope, which he then paraded around like a trophy. Naturally, the post was met with disdain, as fans on X (formerly Twitter) ripped him to shreds for committing such a disturbing act.

Advertisement

The giant sable antelope is a large and rare subspecies of the classic sable antelope. It’s a beautiful and majestic creature with massive, curved horns that extend down toward its back. The giant sable has been the national animal of Angola since the early 20th century.

But sadly, due to poaching, this type of antelope has become incredibly rare — so much so that it’s listed as a critically endangered species on EOL. So, one can imagine the outrage some animal lovers felt upon seeing Cutler posing next to one he had killed.

TRENDING: Former #Bears star quarterback Jay Cutler posted he killed a Giant sable antelope while hunting in Africa. Damn. pic.twitter.com/BxDZaUUOfc — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 14, 2025

In response to the post, people in the comments were rightfully upset. They didn’t waste any time or hold back in tearing Cutler to shreds for the atrocity.

“Why would you do that?” one questioned.

“What a POS,” another wrote.

“F*ck that. Doesn’t make you a bada**,” someone else critiqued.

One person even took the time to fully unpack why it was such a disgrace to see Cutler posing next to the dead animal.

“What a jerk. He didn’t need to kill that animal for food, in order to eat & survive, he’s a multi-millionaire, he can eat whatever he wants. He didn’t need to kill it for self-defense— he traveled all the way to Africa to kill a living animal minding its own business,” they professed.

We don’t support hunting endangered species in any way. What Cutler did was flat-out wrong — not just the act of killing a beautiful creature, but also posing with his kill like it was a trophy and posting it online. It was insensitive, and he should’ve known the backlash he was going to face.

Cutler is already a former player many NFL fans strongly disliked. He never seemed to care and wore a blank expression for most of his career. From 2009 to 2015, he had the Bears in a stranglehold with his exorbitant contract, and he never lived up to the hype. In fact, he led the league in interceptions twice during his time with the team.

So, Cutler really isn’t doing himself any favors here. He’s already on the wrong side of history, and now he’s just given people another reason to despise him.