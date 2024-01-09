Jay Cutler Reveals the Best Possible Ways to Help Take Your Post-Workout Meal to the Next Level

The champion bodybuilder, Jay Cutler, retired from bodybuilding in 2013. However, this has never stopped him from training hard or having a ripped physique. Even at 50, the bodybuilding champion is quite active on the online front, hosting podcasts and interacting with fellow bodybuilders. He also shares workout tips with fellow enthusiasts and even through his page, Cutler Club.

Advertisement

Adding to this, Cutler also provides a free e-mail service, Jay Mail, to his subscribers, in which he talks about fitness, workout routines, healthy meal suggestions, and other health-related pointers. Cutler wishes all his followers to stay in proper shape and physique and follow perfect routines.

In his recent mail, Cutler writes about ways to help take your post-workout meal to the next level. Eating post-workout helps your body replenish lost nutrients and repair muscles, making this an essential component of your workout and training. This being said, Cutler provided a few tips that one should consider adding to their post-workout meal.

Advertisement

Adding cinnamon, low-fiber, and lean protein can help you have a balanced post-workout meal. Cutler shared in detail how to have a proper post-workout meal and its benefits.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a great natural ingredient for improving insulin sensitivity. Once you have your post-workout meal, you should suck up those carbs even better. It could help by adding a sprinkling to your rice or even sweet potato.

Low Fiber

In the post-workout meal, you want to keep the fiber content low so your gut can digest the food quickly and avoid too much bloating. White rice, white potato, or even sweet potato are good options. Avoiding having a lot of veggies in your meal

Lean Protein

Steak and salmon are the perfect protein sources, but for your post-workout meal, one should stick with white fish and chicken breast or turkey. This means your fat intake is minimal, which helps your body digest the post-workout meal faster. Some people can have slightly more fat in their post-workout meal, depending on their post-workout shake and how well they digest food.

It’s no secret that the Quad Stomp knows food, so he constantly shares the best options for pre and post-workout meals with his fellow fitness enthusiasts. The best way to support your body after a workout is to fuel it with proper nutrition, which enables you to recover faster and stronger. Also, Cutler earlier shared some tips with budding enthusiasts on a simple way to measure progress, which he has seen as very effective.

Advertisement

Jay Cutler reveals the best way to track progress

The fan-favorite bodybuilding champion has suggested an effective way to scale progress through your fitness journey. He conveyed his take on how to measure growth through his Instagram story—by using a mirror. The Comeback Kid says that while weighing machines and strength workouts are common ways to measure progress, a mirror can give an unbiased result.

“There’s a lot of variables, whether it’s the sleep pattern, stress levels… but the mirror is going to tell you the best results.”

So, if you are planning to gain some quality gains, the mirror is your best friend to track progress, and he also recommends your trusted gym buddy give honest opinions. The bodybuilding sensation has been providing countless tricks to work out more efficiently, and he is indeed an inspiration to look up to.