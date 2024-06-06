Jay Cutler Unveils His Go-To Supplement Choice for a Jacked Physique

The supplement industry has been proliferating in bodybuilding since athletes need more than just an exercise and diet plan for the best results. With several brands having caught on to the trend, bodybuilders have numerous choices in terms of both the brand and kind of supplement. Former Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler strived to make things easy in this situation by recommending his favorite.

Jay Cutler overthrew reigning champion Ronnie Coleman to win the Mr. Olympia title four times throughout his career. Since then, he hasn’t strayed away from the path of fitness and has managed to keep himself ripped at the age of 50.

He owns multiple businesses, including a nutrition brand that helps provide the extra hand for fitness enthusiasts. Therefore, he didn’t hesitate to highlight his favorite choice of supplement from his collection.

Creatine seemed to be Cutler’s go-to supplement for better muscle growth and overall performance. It is widely available, has several variations to suit one’s needs and taste, and provides the necessary push for fitness enthusiasts to achieve their goals.

“This is…the longest researched, most effective product, whether it’s male or female, this product is great.”

Creatine does come with concerns from gym goers, like water retention, dehydration, upset stomach, etc. However, Cutler guaranteed that its benefits outweighed the side effects it carried.

“Listen, you should stay active with your drinking anyway…with creatine, as long as your diet’s in check…it’s gonna give you more swell to the muscles, gonna give you more strength, recovery…”

Choosing the right supplement is integral to one’s fitness journey since it boosts one’s performance at the gym and helps achieve hypertrophy. Cutler often has strong opinions on consumables since he has witnessed various instances of what worked and what didn’t during his prime.

Jay Cutler once warned people against night-time cravings

Fitness enthusiasts might often go overboard, counting calories and compensating for them throughout the day. This includes satisfying their night-time cravings under the pretext of checking out their calorie count. But Cutler disapproved of this technique and once explained why it was essential to avoid this practice.

Under most circumstances, binging at night may trigger excess protein synthesis in the muscles. It also disrupts the sleep cycle, which is crucial for the body’s recovery and maintaining healthy digestion. Therefore, to avoid hiccups in one’s fitness journey, it is best to avoid giving in to night-time binge eating.