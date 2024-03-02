“Suggest Avoiding This”: Jay Cutler Opens Up on ‘Night’ Cravings With Major Solution

In the recent issue of his newsletter, Jaymail, four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler discussed a worldwide problem. Everyone, fitness enthusiasts or not, deals with cravings. This propensity to feast on appetizing treats is shared by both regular and expert bodybuilders. On the other hand, those who are obsessed with getting in shape are something different. They are the ones that count calories at all hours of the day and night.

During his prime, even Jay Cutler grappled with cravings. This night-time food desire problem has been discussed openly by the 50-year-old. The former professional bodybuilder has helped his devotees overcome their cravings by drawing on his extensive knowledge and logical reasoning.

This question appeared consistently on Cutler’s Q&A feed, as he indicated. He went on to say that some individuals deal with night-time cravings in their unique ways. For the most part, people rationalize this as a means to increase calorie intake, as they think that in return, it increases protein synthesis in their muscles. However, Jay Cutler just has a perfect reply for those suffering from these night cravings:

“For most people though I would suggest avoiding this”

Cutler further added by saying that sleep is a key component of healing. The bodybuilder has explicitly recommended against letting night-time cravings interrupt a good night’s sleep. He went on to say that sleep, which does more than only relax muscles, maintains a healthy digestive system.

Additionally, Jay Cutler had a recommendation for his fans’ bedtime meal. The 50-year-old has advised this homemade feast, which will eventually prevent cravings that can disrupt sleep:

“If you are struggling to consume enough calories during the day because your overall intake is that high, then consider using homemade smoothies with things like oatmeal, almond butter, berries and isolate.”

Jay Cutler emphasizes diet change and consistency

The only constant is change. Even for the diet of a fitness fanatic, this guideline is applicable. To his fans, Cutler has never shied away from talking about nutrition. His 12-week transformation challenge has a small but dedicated following of fitness enthusiasts. This has made the bodybuilder point out the consistency factor, which is as important as a diet change.

The secret to success, according to Cutler, is being consistent with the diet and exercise routine. The 50-year-old has also demonstrated how someone who is dedicated to the regimen he has revealed may appropriately handle the dietary adjustments. Thanks to his impressive career, Cutler has accumulated a wealth of knowledge, and he finds great joy in using it to mentor his legion of followers.