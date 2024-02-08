Listing Ronnie Coleman’s Heaviest Lifts Ever

Known for his superhuman physique, Ronnie Coleman is regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. Having won eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles and 26 IFFB professional titles, he was the most powerful bodybuilder in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Coleman has been a fierce competitor and an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts.

The legendary bodybuilder, whenever he trains, ensures to record them, and it spreads widely among the bodybuilding community. His rigorous workout regimens have an endless following, and most fitness fanatics follow them as inspiration. Recently, a video of the legend was uploaded on his YouTube channel, showcasing his heaviest lifts while training. Listed below are “The King’s” heaviest lifts ever seen.

315-pound Military Press

The video begins with Coleman doing a 315-pound military press. Coleman does the exercise with ease, with a total of 12 reps. Though he struggled to complete the last rep, his never-give-up attitude saw him complete the set with the help of support.

The military press is an upper-body exercise that improves your shoulder strength, overhead abilities, and shoulder size.

540-pound Corner Row

The next exercise Ronnie completed was the 540-pound corner row. Though the exercise did not seem all that easy, Coleman completed a total of nine reps with all his might and energy. The legend felt satisfied upon finishing the set.

This isolation exercise does put strain on your lower back, but when performed properly, the results will be impressive, and your back growth will be enormous. It is beneficial to have a strong back that can assist you in everyday tasks and activities, keeping you healthy and active in the long run.

800-pound Dead Lift

Next in the video was the deadlift. After taking multiple deep breaths and focusing on his energy, Ronnie pulled off the 800-pound deadlift quite impressively.

The deadlift is a superior form of exercise that helps to strengthen your back and leg muscles.

495-pound Bent Over Row

Following the deadlift was a 495-pound Bent-Over Row. The King seemed to have loved this exercise and completed a total of 8 reps in the set, motivating himself even more.

This is one of the most effective exercises that targets your back and arms. This exercise strengthens the upper body and enhances your range of motion.

200-pound Incline Dumbbell Bench Press

Working out a 200-lb incline dumbbell exercise is no easy task, and none other than Ronnie could pull this off. He does a total of nine reps by pushing himself hard for the last one and asking his partner to support him for one more rep. He screams a sigh of relief after this set.

200-pound Flat Dumbbell Bench Press

Coleman begins this exercise by screaming his favorite word at the gym, “lightweight.”He does a total of 12 reps of 200 pounds each in this exercise.

The benefit of this exercise is that it improves your forearms, triceps, biceps, and abs.

585-pound Front Squat

Wearing the t-shirt that reads, “SHUT UP AND SQUAT,” Coleman does an impressive four reps in this 585-pound front squat.

This exercise mainly focuses on your quads and recruits the glutes, hamstrings, calves, lower back, and abs.

500-pound Bench Press

The bench press is one of the most difficult exercises for one to execute. Coleman does a 500-lb bench press of 5 reps with his partner helping him with the last one.

The bench press exercise targets the chest and triggers the triceps and front delts as secondary muscles.

800-pound Squat

One of Coleman’s signature lifts was the 800-pound Squat. Coleman was a vision in action performing this feat, with his saying “lightweight” showing the drive and zeal with which he approached fitness. He does 2 reps of this exercise.

2300-pound Leg Press

Next, he progressed to the 2300-pound Leg Press and completed an insane nine reps. Considering its intensity and strength requirements, he advises viewers to put their minds to it and complete one set.

160-pound Shoulder Dumbbell Press

To work the upper body strength, he dabbled on the 160-pound Shoulder Dumbbell Press next for seven reps. It’s a favorite of beginners and professional lifters alike for toned and balanced shoulders.

735-pound Barbell Shrugs

The 735-pound Barbell Shrugs were the last of his heaviest lifts in the video. Noted to work up more upper body strength in terms of making the upper back stronger and less prone to injury, he completed a full set of 11 reps.

Undoubtedly, Coleman is an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts in multiple ways. As much as it looks simple when Coleman lifts those heavy weights, it would not be a cakewalk for all.