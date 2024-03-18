Mike Mentzer Once Revealed Lesser-Known Facts on Muscle Length and Muscle Size

Mike Mentzer was arguably one of the most successful bodybuilders during his time. When compared to modern bodybuilders, Mentzer’s routines were vastly different. Having a huge fan following, even now, Mentzer’s routines are still being followed. The late bodybuilder believed that just performing brief and intense workouts was all you needed to make rapid gains in muscle size.

Mentzer was always known for his vast knowledge of the sport and how he improved himself based on that. In a recently resurfaced video of Mike Metzer on the YouTube channel of Heavy Duty College, the icon once shared some valuable facts on muscle length and size.

In the lecture, Mike talks about muscle growth and size. He states that the longer your muscle is, the thicker it can become. This means if an individual’s muscle is only one inch long, it will never become more than one inch thick. Here, Mentzer states that your muscle length and size will increase in the same manner.

“Its width will never exceed its length. In other words, two inches long, two inches thick.”

However, Mike stated that it is important to know how long the muscle is in comparison to the bone on which it resides. He further questions fellow fitness enthusiasts on whether their biceps extend the full length of their upper arm bone when working out.

Furthermore, Mike shared an example of the famous bodybuilder Larry Scott. In one of his famous poses, Larry’s right arm is extended. Here, one would feel that his bicep goes right into his forearm.

However, Mentzer points out, that this is not a uniform feature over the entire body. One may have long biceps and short calves. Therefore, he suggests not to despair yourself if, in case you do have a short bicep or short calf.

Mike Mentzer once revealed the most efficient workout for arm-training

In a resurfaced video on Heavy Duty College’s YouTube Channel, Mike shared his favorite workouts for arm training. He used scot curls, nautilus curls, and concentration curls for biceps and press downs, nautilus extensions, and dips for triceps. Mentzer opined that dips are the ultimate upper-body exercise.

The icon draws out the formula one should follow before starting with training – pre-training, intense training, and frequent training. He observed that fitness enthusiasts who trained hard got a muscular physique and suggested that it’s integral to apply yourself while you train and not overtrain. The results received are connected to motivation and dedication to apply yourself 100 percent.