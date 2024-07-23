Eddie Hall Recalls How He Once Stunned With an Impressive 925 Lbs Progressive Deadlift

Eddie Hall has gone down in the history books as one of the most terrifyingly strong athletes globally. The British Strongman who won the World’s Strongest Man championship in 2017 has since retired with a firm legacy of his accolades in the strength sport.

While now he has branched out to try several other sports ranging from endurance to combat, his heart has always been glued to strongman sports. His frequent appearances with fellow strongman and good friend Brian Shaw at current-day World’s Strongest Man championships have always entertained long-time fans.

Hall, known for his jaw-dropping record of deadlifting over 1100 lbs, remains one of the few strength athletes who could surpass that record. However, even during his casual training sessions, he pulled off some impressive feats that fans remember to date.

Seven years ago, the British Strongman recorded a video of himself deadlifting weights getting progressively heavier. Starting from 60 kgs or over 130 lbs, he went all the way to 420 kgs or 925 lbs. Assisted by some of his gym buddies who stacked the weights on the side one by one, he pulled off the feat smoothly. He reshared it on Facebook recently.

“The pyramid deadlift is brutal!”

In the same manner, with which they stacked the weights on the bar, Hall’s friends worked swiftly to get the weights out once he had maxed out. Since it was a pyramid deadlift, the goal was to work all the way up and down, one lift at a time, to get through all the weights.

At the time, Hall had also taken his deadlift skills and broken the record for maximum weights at the Arnold Classic in 2016. This had gotten him a lot of attention, particularly from The Terminator himself.

Arnold Schwarzenegger hyping up Eddie Hall on his jaw-dropping deadlift

The Arnold Sports Festival had always aimed to promote multiple strength sports, giving the athletes more opportunities to show off what they were capable of. In 2016, Hall came in to wreck one of the most significant records with his raw strength that got him several fans.

At the time, despite visibly struggling and being beaten down, Hall had one aim- to prove his worth. He had to deadlift 1018 lbs to set a professional record at the time.

In a glimpse from the stunning moment, Hall managed to pull the lift off with difficulty and grit. However, the cherry on top was Schwarzenegger’s aggressive cheering visible on the sidelines. The star seemed to be hyping the strongman up while he lifted with all his might. This moment was one of the most poignant memories for the athlete, who looked back at it fondly.