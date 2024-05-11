It is believed that no one can be a perfect human being. The same belief gave birth to some phrases for bodybuilders, which might demotivate one to come into the field. People often use the “big muscles, tiny brain” statement to describe individuals with massive bulk. However, in his recent newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how this phrase is not only insulting but also scientifically incorrect.

While adults would not face judgment for maintaining a regular workout plan, children face significant differences. Kids at school are typically prohibited from using the gym for a variety of reasons, the majority of which are social standards that differ from one another.

The Austrian Oak, on the other hand, provides a study that encourages youngsters to exercise and maintain a healthy body at a young age, writing:

“Research suggests that school-aged children who participate in resistance training see an improvement in ‘overall cognitive, academic, and on-task behaviors.'”

Schwarzenegger discusses how scientists investigated 53 studies on academic performance. This group consisted of people who exercised and those who did not. The results, contradicting the phrases, supported those who worked out and undertook resistance training rather than the students who didn’t. The Austrian Oak also mentions that it can be good for adults, writing:

“Studies have found that a stronger body leads to a stronger, healthier, younger brain.”

Exercising requires the use of physical attributes and pushing one’s body to its limits. However, it not only boosts the individual’s physical health but also improves cognitive health. The Terminator actor provides scientific data to back up his statements, citing research that included adults who lifted heavy weights at least twice each week.

These participants demonstrated improved cognitive performance compared to those who only did brain workouts. Schwarzenegger emphasizes that lifting weights not only works the muscles but also aids in the expansion of brain volume. This is also the most effective way to deal with neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s and dementia, as he writes:

“By increasing brain size with resistance exercise, you not only help protect your brain against disease, but research also suggests you improve memory, learning, focus, and performance.”

The former bodybuilder also points out that even those in their 80s and beyond can benefit from working out because they may not gain muscle mass, but they will undoubtedly establish a healthier lifestyle. Schwarzenegger has consistently encouraged people to adopt such a positive way of life, emphasizing that incorporating a key ingredient in breakfast can kickstart the process.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests adding protein to the morning meal

While breakfast may not be as significant as the other meals in an individual’s day, there is no harm in trying something new. Protein is always highly appreciated in the sport of bodybuilding, and fitness fanatics enjoy incorporating it into their daily diets.

According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, adding this nutrient to one’s breakfast increases the likelihood of gaining muscle mass. A person can consume protein three or four times a day, with at least 20 to 40 grams in each meal.

However, eating more of the nutrient at breakfast can dramatically increase muscle gains compared to consuming it at lunch or in the evening. The Austrian Oak recommends that his ‘village’ members have 30 to 60 grams with breakfast, which can be Greek yogurt, eggs, momentous protein, or overnight oats. This is a larger portion than other meals, but it will provide better benefits.