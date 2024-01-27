When and Why Did Arnold Schwarzenegger Come to America? Looking at His Journey Through Bodybuilding and Seven Mr. Olympia Titles

Throughout the history of bodybuilding, one cannot forget about the contributions that Arnold Schwarzenegger made to the field’s growth and popularity. The star entered the sport as a rookie and left after creating a legacy. All while winning titles and being the torchbearer of new championships.

Before he became a household name in the United States, Schwarzenegger was a small-town boy from Thal, Austria, who wanted to make it big in strength sports. When he was 15, he made up his mind to ape his idols, Steve Reeves and Reg Park, to become the next Hercules on the silver screen. But to achieve that, he had a long way to go.

In 1967, Schwarzenegger won his first Mr. Universe title after building up his physique, practicing powerlifting and bodybuilding for years. He was 20 at the time and became the youngest Mr. Universe across the globe. This got him worldwide attention, particularly from the creator of the Mr. Olympia of the United States version, Joe Weider.

Schwarzenegger had always wanted to move to the States. The fascination that the Western country invoked in him was unmatched. He sincerely believed that the country held a better future for him in the form of bodybuilding championships, finances, love, Hollywood, and more.

Weider invited Schwarzenegger to Miami, Florida, the following year for America’s Mr. Universe. In 1968, at 21, the Austrian Oak finally made it to his dream country to battle with the beasts. Although initially confident, Schwarzenegger’s pride soon took a hit watching veterans like Frank Zane, whom he eventually lost to.

After crying and lamenting about his loss, he rose and invited Zane to workout with him to witness the strategy to success. He eventually mastered it and went on to win seven Mr. Olympia titles in total. His move to America may have been a long-time dream, but he continued to live there amidst all the teasing remarks and discouragement.

Eventually, Schwarzenegger got his first breakthrough in Hollywood with the movie ‘Hercules in New York’. Although the film tanked at the box office, it was onward and upward for the former bodybuilder, who soon came to be called the Terminator.

Schwarzenegger’s journey was dotted with fellow legends who helped him rise and grab the spotlight. Many of these were his fellow competitors who inspired him to push harder. Frank Zane, to whom he lost his first American Mr. Universe title, held a special place in chiseling the star into who he is right now.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Frank Zane’s camaraderie and unexpected friendship

Bodybuilding enthusiasts called Zane the god of aesthetics. With perfect symmetry and tasteful conditioning, the veteran had set a blueprint for upcoming bodybuilders to follow. He was a three-time Mr. Olympia champion who found his way to the top with sheer talent. With Schwarzenegger on the roster, however, Zane had a tough war to battle.

Schwarzenegger eventually beat him and veterans like Sergio Oliva to get to the top. But that didn’t stop him from seeking help from Zane, who would often oblige. From training together to helping the Austrian with his math, he would keep up the sportsmanship within the community. That’s why Schwarzenegger and Zane were some of the icons that people looked up to in bodybuilding.