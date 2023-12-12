“This Wasn’t My Best”: 4x Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Disapproves of Super-Shredded Physique Against Ronnie Coleman From 2005

Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler had breathed life into a new era of bodybuilding where friendly rivalry was popular. Fitness enthusiasts would queue up to see the two champions battle it out and share fun interactions on stage. And recently, Cutler went down memory lane while watching a glimpse of this camaraderie.

Advertisement

In a recent TikTok video, the 50-year-old shredded icon reacted to one of his viral clips of him and Coleman. This video was a part of the 2005 Mr. Olympia finals, and Cutler had a lot to say.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzQuEdguXQG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While Cutler and Coleman have been on good terms, their onstage chemistry was fiery enough to get fans riled up. In the clip, both bodybuilders tried touching and roasting each other over their definitions while posing. Watching through the sequence, Cutler immediately pointed out:

“Truly, this wasn’t my best physique. I felt like I have been fuller and sharper, but I definitely swept in the legs.”

Known for his popular quad stomp, Cutler’s strength has always been his legs. His iconic pose, which involved placing a foot on the ground strongly and flexing the quad muscles, got a call back in the video.

“Future of the future; that was the early days of the quad stomp.”

Advertisement

Watching his relationship with Coleman on stage, Cutler reminisced about the old days and how the two bodybuilders motivated each other.

“But we always had a great… we had some great battles, much, much respect for each other.”

The surprising part is how, while Cutler confessed to not preferring his physique in this video, he went on to dethrone Coleman the next year. In 2006, history was made, and after years of remaining runner-up against Coleman, Cutler had finally bagged the Sandow.

Did Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler remain friends?

Years after their respective retirements, Coleman and Cutler never lost touch. In fact, both began their own supplement lines and merchandise. Eventually, they began collaborating on various projects and attending several bodybuilding championships.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnKCAnqLixe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Since their friendly rivalry is always looked forward to, they collaborated with fitness influencer Jesse James West for a series of videos. Both the veterans worked out and had some banter in the gym along with West, and Coleman even deemed the influencer to be his adopted son. With a friendship like this in the industry, they epitomize sportsmanship like no other.