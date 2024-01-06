“More Loopholes Than You Can Imagine”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns 600,000-Member Village of the Supplement Industry’s Dangers

Supplements have been popular in America for a while now. From an average everyday person to fitness enthusiasts, everyone seems to be on board with adding extra nutrients to an otherwise deficient diet. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger has issued a warning aimed at those supplementing for their fitness goals.

Advertisement

In his recent newsletter, the former bodybuilder revealed the loopholes surrounding the industry. While one might have many supplements to choose from, Schwarzenegger provided a guide to filter out the ones with banned elements. Considering how almost one-third of over-the-counter supplements contain unwanted ingredients, the star unraveled the mystery with a detailed study.

According to the research ‘Dietary Supplements as Source of Unintentional Doping’, many of these supplements include anabolic steroids, stimulants, and hormone modulators. These spell a cocktail of disaster for someone involved in the sports industry, since they’re considered banned substances. But how does one find out if their daily supplements contain ingredients that shouldn’t be there?

Advertisement

“The supplement industry has more loopholes than you can imagine, and supplement manufacturers are not required to test their products for banned substances.”

Schwarzenegger mainly warned the masses against blindly trusting labels. While for other edible preparations, the FDA steps in with certain requirements to comply with, supplements do not have to go through such scrutiny. Although not all of them are harmful for consumption, there are some rules to keep in mind while choosing what’s best for you.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1fj-90SpAZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“They are supplemental and won’t do much if you haven’t built good foundational habits around exercise, nutrition, sleep, and stress reduction.”

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger recommends opting for brands that invest in third-party certifications, such as the NSF Certified for Sport and Informed-Sport. Most brands might be hard to trust, but certain checks and scrutiny could lead to less harm caused. The Austrian Oak even recommends ‘Momentous,’ as a helpful resource to check for safer supplements.

Throughout this, the Terminator hero champions the practice of eating healthy and staying fit overall. Not everyone needs to get on a strict diet and intense workout routine. However, it’s always a good practice to keep one’s mobility in top shape and ingest nutritious food.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a secret to staying fit at 76

At an age where one would consider mobility and energy to be a distant dream, Schwarzenegger defies the odds by pumping up at the Gold’s Gym every day. And his secret is not some special herb or supplement. It’s his healthy habits and consistency.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Czws5gKvbQj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 76-year-old has constantly reminded his village of the benefits of consuming a wholesome diet and staying active. It didn’t matter if someone had one too many cheat days or skipped more than a day of their workout. Consistency and the will to push through were the keys to staying fit in senior years, and Schwarzenegger has been a living testament to this.