Mr. Olympia 2023 Winner Derek Lunsford Reveals How He Became the ‘Biggest Bodybuilding Fan’

Derek Lunsford has witnessed many shifts and transitions throughout his bodybuilding journey before settling on one. He began competing in the 212 category before moving to the Men’s Open. After finding his niche and a perfect coach in the form of Hany Rambod, it didn’t take him a lot of time before shooting to the top.

After winning the Mr. Olympia title in 2023, Lunsford is now one of the top warriors on the bodybuilding stage for further competitions. He recently sat down for a panel discussion at the Arnold Classic 2024 and reflected on his bond with the sport so far. He then penned his thoughts in an Instagram post, expressing his love for bodybuilding.

Visiting the Arnold Classic every year reminded him of how his career progressed through time. Every elite bodybuilder had a story, and Lunsford was no different. His love for the sport stemmed from his first-ever Arnold Classic event in 2015.

“Every year when I come to the Arnold Classic @arnoldsports I’m reminded of how far we’ve come and why I started. The first bodybuilding event I had ever attended was the Arnold Classic 2015. From that moment, I claimed the title of BIGGEST BODYBUILDING FAN!!”

The sight of bodybuilders roaming around while veterans holding meet and greet sessions was enough for Lunsford to set his goals straight. He claimed to have dreamt about being up on the same stage ever since.

“That being said, every year at this time I get FIRED UP to compete @mrolympiallc”

He ended the note by thanking fans for showing up in huge numbers, especially for their segment. The cheers and interaction kept him going while he bantered along with his colleagues Rambod and Chris Bumstead.

The upcoming Mr. Olympia will witness Lunsford go up against his colleagues and fellow top competitors, Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda. Incidentally, they also competed at the Arnold Classic 2024 and shared a beautiful moment on stage.

Rivals share a hug while Derek Lunsford braces for what’s to come

Dauda took to Instagram to dedicate a post to his onstage rival, Choopan. Expressing his joy over his win, the Nigerian went a step further to express his gratitude for him. Their bond was a testament to the sportsman spirit on the bodybuilding stage.

Now, the trio will prepare for the upcoming Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique. Last year, Choopan faced disappointment when he lost to Lunsford despite working hard for the title. But this year seems different after his improved physique for the Arnold Classic came into the spotlight. Fans hope for a tense battle of the aesthetics to see who grabs the crown this year.