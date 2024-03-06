“Love You, My Friend”: Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda Surprise Bodybuilding World With Their Friendly Gesture Post-Arnold Classic 2024

Over the years, bodybuilding has witnessed some of the best friendships disguised as rivalries among athletes. From the iconic Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler to Chris Bumstead and Ramon Dino, friendly banter has grown into a fan favorite. However, there has recently been a duo who’ve made enthusiasts emotional over their respect for one another. Hadi Choopan and Samson Dauda have taken the internet by storm.

Since the previous Mr. Olympia, Dauda and Choopan have been pitted against each other in a war of physiques. This time at the Arnold Classic, the latter took the title home, but the Nigerian stole everyone’s hearts. In an Instagram post, he dedicated a note of gratitude for his rival who won.

While they were warriors on stage, their champion mindset was a testament to their sportsman spirit. Dauda was grateful for Choopan pushing him to be better and acknowledged that he deserved the title for his impeccable physique. With a heartwarming photo of the rivals holding each other on stage, he congratulated Choopan on his victory.

After this, the Iranian was chockful of emotions seeing the tribute and penned a touching comment that the official Instagram page of Arnold Sports Festival was quick to highlight. Resonating with Dauda’s emotions, Choopan echoed his thoughts and was thankful for their friendship.

“Brother, you are a hard-working athlete and you always progressed in the best way. I am happy to have a good friend like you. I love you, my friend.”

While fans celebrated their friendship and brotherhood, a key takeaway was brought to the limelight. Two bodybuilders connected by the bond of iron were next to inseparable. And Choopan proved that with his new comment under the post.

“We are all brothers”

The Persian Wolf had already gathered a flock of fans after his win. This event was a special moment for him since his previous Mr. Olympia disappointment. And now, he was all set for the upcoming bodybuilding season, with more training under progress.

Hadi Choopan experienced a one-of-a-kind win at the Arnold Classic

The match was set between Choopan and Dauda when they got up on stage. Both presented improved physiques compared to their previous stage appearances. However, in the end, the former clinched the Arnold Classic title, winning $300,000.

This win was also special for him since it was his debut at the festival. Previously, only a few bodybuilders like William Bonac have won the title on their debut. Fans now look forward to how Choopan lives up to these standards at the upcoming Mr. Olympia.