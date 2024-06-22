“It’s a Lifestyle”: Chris Bumstead Unveils Behind-the-Scenes of Being a Bodybuilder Dad

Chris Bumstead has never bragged about living a glamorous lifestyle, but something about being a new dad has changed him. He loves sharing occasional glimpses from his new life with his fans and is quite proud of the recent milestone.

Bumstead’s latest social media posts often feature his beloved daughter, Bradley, and his routine as a bodybuilder dad trying to prepare for the upcoming Olympia. While the bodybuilder hasn’t been complaining about the pile of responsibilities on his plate, he has often been vocal about how overwhelming it has all been.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old’s latest short video, exhibiting a comparison between him onstage versus him being a great dad has fans in a chokehold. Juggling through different tasks including that of a dad, an athlete, and a businessman is not for the weak, and his post was rightly captioned,

“me on stage

me on a random tuesday at home”

For a man in his prime bodybuilding career, Bumstead seems to be doing well despite all the pressure. After winning five titles back to back, he’s ready to grab his potential sixth title in the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique category.

Still, what stands out in both videos is the bodybuilder’s calm and composed demeanor. Bumstead is popular for his champion mindset and tunnel vision that has helped him train through extreme routines.

“It’s a lifestyle”

Well, throughout this chaos, Bumstead credits his consistent training for keeping him sane. In another post, he even described how he kept his mind cool, while he dealt with a truckload of work.

Chris Bumstead reveals gratitude for training

While being in a constant battle to balance his work and personal life, Bumstead’s training is the only thing that has been keeping him sane. In a time when everything was easily accessible and achievable, the bodybuilder was thankful for the challenges that got him going.

Calling it a “saving grace”, he felt that his training was more rewarding since it came with its own level of difficulty. Moreover, as he now prepares to reach his ultimate form for the championship, fans are eager to see how well the 29-year-old performs on stage.