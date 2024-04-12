“Not Always Compare Myself to Someone Else”: Legend Phil Heath Reveals His Champion Mentality, Years After Conquering Mr. Olympia, in an Interview With Piers Morgan

Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath, a recognized name in the bodybuilding realm, has been in the headlines recently because of his latest documentary, ‘Breaking Olympia.’ He recently appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and talked extensively about bodybuilding and other subjects surrounding his life. Nevertheless, Morgan was curious to know Heath’s mental state since he dominated the scene with his monstrous appearance.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan acknowledges that Phil Heath was the greatest bodybuilder of his time; however, he also mentions Heath wasn’t the only competitive bodybuilder in his era, as Jay Cutler was dominating the scene before he became a Mr. Olympia title winner.

Cutler was a mass monster during his prime. He was a formidable force but had to settle for 2nd in the 2011 Mr. Olympia, as Heath emerged as the winner. He was so hungry for more after his first victory that he went on to win it six more times in a row.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the champion mentality of Heath piqued the interest of Morgan in finding out the secret behind the bodybuilder’s success. Heath went on to explain his mental state during his prime:

“My intention was to be my best version of myself and not always compare myself to someone else.”

To maintain his dominance, Heath adhered to rather basic guidelines. The Gift continues by saying that, in his prime, he refrained from comparing himself to other bodybuilders. He always went for self-comparison, which helped him push forward to further heights.

Heath would print out images of himself to help him enhance his physique. He talks about how he used a marker to highlight the parts of his printed picture he wanted to work on. Because of this procedure, he was able to monitor his physical progress over time.

Phil Heath never let his physical limitations stop him

Physical limitations were something that Phil Heath, like everyone else, had to deal with. When he was a college student, the bodybuilding sensation fantasized about playing in the NBA. But his height was the main obstacle; he was just 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Although he was aware of his height, it never stopped him from going after his goals.

Advertisement

He was highly competitive and had a great deal of enthusiasm for basketball, which helped him advance in the sport. As he was already involved in the sports industry, he always kept his physique on point. However, once he viewed a photo of Ronnie Coleman, it ignited the fire within him that made him the bodybuilding legend he is right now.