“Not Today Junior”: After Epic Battle for the Sandow, Chris Bumstead Issues a Friendly Warning to On-Stage Rival

September 14, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. – Second place finisher CHRIS BUMSTEAD of Canada poses during judging of the 2018 Classic Physique Olympia at Joe Weider s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend 2018. Introduced in 2016, Classic Physique competitors are judged on a balance of muscle density, shape and symmetry, ensuring a streamlined, aesthetic physique. Olympia Weekend 2018 – ZUMAce6_ 20180914_zaf_ce6_107 Copyright: xBrianxCahnx

This year’s Mr. Olympia’s Classic Physique category saw Chris Bumstead win his fifth consecutive title. Armed with impeccable muscle conditioning, the icon’s win wasn’t as surprising to many. However, what came as a shock to bodybuilding enthusiasts was Bumstead’s on-stage rival, Ramon Rocha Queiroz, a.k.a. Ramon Dino’s improved physique.

Advertisement

This year, Ramon stunned at the Arnold Classic, not only bagging the title but also presenting a potential win at the Olympia. While his runner-up position this year disappointed many, his recent post with Chris Bumstead showcased true sportsmanship.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0bf5DCuE6c/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Sharing a friendly jab with his rival, the Brazilian bodybuilder posted a series of photos trying to steal the Classic Physique trophy from Bumstead. All in good humor, the caption read:

“without laughing, give it to me now, and s***s crazy my man!”

The photos showed the two bodybuilders engaged in a tug-of-war in a room featuring a giant NBA poster and Bumstead’s art. While the post invoked humorous replies from fans, the 28-year-old Canadian bodybuilder had a savage reply ready:

“You might get one one day, but you’re never taking it from me.”

Later, Bumstead shared the post across his social media accounts with a friendly warning to his Brazilian counterpart:

Advertisement

“Not today junior.”

While the battle for the Sandow may have ended this year with Chris Bumstead emerging victorious, there is no denying Ramon’s compelling aesthetic.

Ramon Dino’s redemption against Chris Bumstead – A new Classic Physique champ for 2024?

At the Arnold Classic 2023, Ramon Dino defeated Urs “The Miracle Bear” Kalecinski to bag the Classic Physique champion title. The Brazilian not only managed to bring a holistic package complete with a slimmer waist, but his conditioning was also simply better than the rest. Perfectly shredded, excellent V-taper, and a demon back—nothing could stop ‘The Dino’ from winning the Olympia.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzPx_p9gM_a/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Disappointment struck Brazilian fans hard when Ramon bagged the second position once again against Bumstead. Many criticized the decision and believed the 28-year-old Brazilian icon deserved the win this year. Some also felt that he was cheated out of the trophy. Nevertheless, this seems to be an indication of how tough the competition could get next year. Will Mr. Olympia 2024 see a new Classic Physique champion? Only time will tell.