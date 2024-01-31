“Propaganda 101”: Sport Physiology Expert Dissects Mike Mentzer-Pioneered Heavy-Duty Workout

For long, Mike Mentzer has popularized high-intensity and heavy-duty training as the ultimate solution to make gains. With current-day fitness enthusiasts becoming more and more intrigued with the method, it’s no secret that the late legend was a visionary. Yet, not all of his rules are perfect.

Mentzer’s focus was primarily on increased but precise amounts of intensity combined with longer rest periods. This, he claimed, was the sure-shot formula for muscle growth. However, Sport Physiology scientist Dr. Mike Israetel recently came across Mentzer’s old training videos and pulled apart the ideas and logic behind each rule.

The video immediately began with Dr. Israetel pointing out a flaw in Mentzer’s bold claims. While he agreed that high-intensity training had benefits, he felt the need to debunk certain outdated ideas. Admittedly, Mentzer was ahead of his time in many ways, but not all his techniques applied to modern-day bodybuilding. The first claim in the video that the late icon made was that HIT was the ultimate method for muscle growth.

“Propaganda 101. Has been recognized as the ultimate method by who? There were zero governing bodies of any sports medicine associations or training colleges at the time

High Intensity is an optimal technique

Mentzer further claimed that HIT was an optimal technique for every fitness enthusiast. This statement prompted a jibe from Dr. Israetel, who implied that while the routine wasn’t misplaced or wrong, one had the right to try before choosing what worked.

Training larger muscle groups first

This segment met with both affirmative and negative reactions from the sports physiology expert. Mike Mentzer first talked about how larger muscle groups demand more energy during training. This, the physiology scientist confirmed.

However, when Mentzer claimed that, owing to the demand, larger muscle groups carried priority over others, he disagreed. Since individuals were allowed to prioritize body parts based on what needed more training, it wasn’t necessary to tackle larger muscle groups first.

There were also concerns about one group of muscles’ training schedule hampering the other group’s routine. Dr. Israetel gave the example of how if an individual practiced deadlifts on day 1, they wouldn’t be able to train their grip next due to their previous involvement.

Static Stretching

The late icon then went on to talk about a workout essential – warming up. In the video, he performed static stretches, stressing the importance of warm-up, especially before HIT training.

While Dr. Israetel agreed that warm-up was important, he was against static stretching since it weakened the output. Unless individuals had injuries that needed some stretching, it wasn’t a good idea.

“They didn’t know this at the time; there was no literature on this, so this isn’t like Mike Mentzer’s an idiot or some s**t; it’s just an honest mistake.”

Applying a full range of motion

One of the highlights of the video was the technique Mike Mentzer applied during workouts. This part was something that the sports scientist thoroughly appreciated. HIT requires individuals to perform exercises to their full potential, which means moving the concerned body parts to their full range.

“He almost always had really good technique because of that meticulous mindset he brought in like he was such a precision-oriented person.”

While modern-day research did suggest that full range of motion wasn’t necessary, Dr. Israetel encouraged at least covering the deep stretch of the concerned part while performing the exercise. These stretches didn’t necessarily have to have pauses but could have slow movements to increase difficulty.

Another piece of advice that the scientist had to offer was how a slightly modified training approach towards HIT could be to replace an increased number of reps with the same weight with increased weights with the same reps. This technique gives individuals enough challenge to stay driven toward their goals.

Pitting Mike Mentzer-pioneered method against volume training

This segment was where the physiologist vehemently disagreed with Mentzer’s ideology. While HIT, with its limited sets, reps, and intense strength, helped in the beginning, studies show that multiple sets helped with more muscle growth as individuals progressed.

“If you’re advanced, adding load can give you the small margins…and thus you can make these small gains versus having to do the same s**t over and over again as your body adapts to increasing levels of train intensity.”

Individual potential

To wrap things up, Dr. Israetel ended on an affirmative note with Mike Mentzer talking about individual potential. Both icons believe that unless fitness enthusiasts enter the arena and try exercising and experimenting with weights and reps, they won’t know their true potential. So, the only solution is to go out there and test oneself to see how much the body can take.