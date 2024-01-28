“He Got Stronger and Didn’t Lose Anything”: Mike Mentzer Once Unveiled the Vital Role of Rest To Maximize Muscle Growth and Strength

Over the past few years, Mike Mentzer’s workout routines and training methods have arguably been the most debated. Fitness enthusiasts followed the late bodybuilder’s routines through his theories to gain mass and size. His approach has helped many bodybuilders over the years. While training and working out are good for the body, Mentzer once discussed why taking enough rest is equally important.

In a resurfaced video on YouTube, Mike Mentzer says that getting rest is critical for the body, and it doesn’t matter if you take a week’s rest or two before you hit the gym again. In the video, Mr. Heavy Duty mentioned that he was initially reluctant to go to the gym once every four to seven days.

He mentions that, just like other experienced bodybuilders, he blindly believed that decompensation starts after 96 hours of no training. However, this was not true. If you take a break for a week or two, your body does not decompensate; it gets stronger.

“I finally realized that if one comes back stronger after a week or two layoff, then he didn’t compensate. He got stronger and didn’t lose anything.”

He added that when you take a week or two off, you actually come back stronger. Everyone Mentzer had discussed this with also agreed with him. There had been a noticeable change in strength when they returned stronger after taking a long break.

Therefore, the late bodybuilder in the video asks bodybuilders, if they don’t atrophy or decompensate after up to two weeks of no training, how will it happen after four days? Hence, getting proper rest and laying off is equally important, as it strengthens the body when you begin training again.

Mike Menzter believed that only 6 to 10 reps are required in high-intensity training

The master of high-intensity training, Mike Mentzer, followed his routine rigorously without fail. In a resurfaced video, Mentzer spoke about the high-intensity, low-to-moderate force exercise program. He said that if an individual wants to gain muscle, he should not be doing powerlifting. Instead, focus on high-intensity training.

Mentzer introduced the High-Intensity High Force Program, which is a form of strength training. It focuses on performing increased and quality weight training repetitions to the point of momentary muscular failure.

“I’m not recommending people to do one to three reps maximum. I recommend that they do six to ten reps to failure.”

With the help of this training, one can adjudge the amount of weight, number of repetitions, and amount of time the muscle is exposed to tension. This form helps increase the muscle fiber in the body. In conclusion, Menter wanted everyone who chooses this form of training to choose a weight so heavy that you reach absolute failure at six to ten reps.