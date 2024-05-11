Arnold Schwarzenegger Discloses a 22-Minute Daily Hack to Combat Diabetes, Depression, and Cardiovascular Disease

In an era where most of the world has resorted to working from the comforts of their homes or predominantly have desk jobs, it is difficult to include prolonged periods of movement into the schedule. While going for walks or taking short breaks could help, Arnold Schwarzenegger counts the exact number of minutes of movement for better health.

In his recent newsletter, he talks about how just 22 minutes of active movement could skyrocket one’s physical well-being by a huge margin. The idea was to get people with sedentary lifestyles to move between breaks throughout the day.

According to a study on the link between physical activity and all-cause mortality, low to moderate-intensity exercise performed for 22 minutes distributed throughout the day can reverse the health risks of being inactive. Researchers documented about 12,000 people around 50 years old for the experiment, where they tracked their movement for 12 years.

Since the requirement was any exercise that had low or moderate levels of intensity, scientists suggested brisk walking, cycling, or gardening. The subjects were hooked to fitness trackers, and researchers measured their stagnant and active hours.

“Those who were sitting or sedentary for more than 12 hours per day had a 38 percent increased risk of death from all causes.”

However, the real twist lay in the data of those who maintained their daily 22-minute active movement. All of the health risks, including early mortality, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health illnesses such as depression, completely disappeared with the simple trick.

To make things easier for his readers, Schwarzenegger suggested using calendar reminders. Just two notifications throughout the day of eleven minutes each could help one’s health in the long run.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Raved About the Insane Benefits of Walking

Walking has always been one of Schwarzenegger’s favorite activities to keep fit when nothing else works out. He has often talked about how even 30 minutes of brisk walking could attract some insane health benefits, especially for the brain and heart.

When he was busy recuperating from a major heart surgery, doctors banned him from any form of physical exertion, including exercising and riding a bike. Therefore, it was no surprise that Schwarzenegger resorted to walking and keeping a count of his steps every day to stay fit. His zeal to stay in shape and prioritize health was something his fans admired about him the most, and his baby steps to complete recovery were a testimony to his champion mindset.