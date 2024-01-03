“Don’t Give You 6,000 Options”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Announces Long-Time Passion Project Open to the Masses

On a mission to make the world fitter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to date, has come up with a wide variety of initiatives. These ranged from workout tips and nutrition advice to a free e-book full of various training routines.

However, one of his passion projects has been a fitness app that he and his team have been curating and tweaking for months. The Pump app is a one-stop place for all kinds of fitness requirements, ranging from customized training routines to community interactions. And Schwarzenegger finally announced its official launch.

In a long social media post, the Austrian Oak declared that his fitness app, which had been exclusive to only a few members, was now finally available for the masses. The Pump app boasted Schwarzenegger as everyone’s ultimate guide, along with many other perks.

“In April, we soft launched my app, the Pump, and all 5,000 spots sold out in 72 hours without ever sharing on social media. We spent the last 8 months building and improving…”

So what’s different in the Pump app compared to any other fitness application? The Terminator hero points out that his venture did not entertain the chance of offering too many options that could throw one off track. Instead, it built a custom program based on the user’s difficulty level and locked them in for 90 days.

“We don’t give you 6,000 options every day to train. We lock you into a 90 day program…instead of asking you to wake up every day and choose a new workout adventure that might or might not lead you to your vision.”

Despite all the perks, Schwarzenegger believed that the app’s USP is how it enables community interaction. Having worked hard to build a positive corner on the internet, the former bodybuilder has always championed the idea of inclusivity in fitness. Being able to interact with fellow fitness enthusiasts helps the user embark on a tough road more smoothly.

The year has already started big for Schwarzenegger, who also announced another New Year’s gift for his 600,000-member village.

Arnold Schwarzenegger launches a special fitness tool for free

Schwarzenegger’s newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, often carried weekly workouts curated by the star and his team. These workouts would vary in difficulty but would be free and beneficial for the readers. Recently, however, Schwarzenegger acted upon feedback for these routines.

Taking into account comments from his village, the former Mr. Olympia put together all of these routines in one place for ease of use. This led to a New Year’s gift: a free e-book filled with the star’s recommended workout routines. Since they varied in difficulty, there was a routine for everyone, whether they were pros or just starting out exercising. This is why Schwarzenegger gained respect—for his constant passion and zeal towards encouraging fitness among the public.