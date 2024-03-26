Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Provides Scientific Details on Why to Avoid Uninterrupted Sitting for More Than Two Hours

Whenever his ‘village’ needs some great health advice, Arnold Schwarzenegger is there. Once again, the bodybuilding legend has brought to light the somber reality of sitting for lengthy periods in his newsletter. Due to the side effects of uninterrupted or prolonged sitting, he included this topic in his “Pump Up Your Week” section.

There are several potential causes of prolonged sitting. Depending on the circumstances that lead to the undesirable behavior, it might impact people of various ages.

According to Schwarzenegger, this condition may cause a host of health problems down the road.

“New research suggests that two hours of uninterrupted sitting can cause health issues. Even if you are fit and exercise daily, too much sitting can still increase blood pressure and arterial stiffness.”

Schwarzenegger stresses that even regular exercise enthusiasts are not fully immune to the negative effects of prolonged sitting. According to a study, this also weakens the muscles of an individual’s legs and glutes. The weakening of these muscles also increases the risk of injury since it affects the stability of the body while performing simple tasks like walking.

Not only did the Austrian Oak alert his ‘village’ to the situation, but he also gave them a remedy. Every two hours, he recommended setting a timer to remind the individual to get up and do any kind of movement.

These simple motions may assist a lot when it comes to prolonged sitting. Being stranded in a classroom or on an airplane are just two of the numerous situations that the icon listed as examples. Nonetheless, he offered advice, stating that minor toe motions or calf raises can be performed in such situations.

After providing all the solutions he had, the bodybuilder left a positive note for his ‘village’:

“If you can limit the number of times throughout the day when you sit for more than 2 hours, you can support better health.”

A 15-step rule by Arnold Schwarzenegger that tackles health problems

Arnold Schwarzenegger has already shown that sedentary lifestyles increase the risk of several ailments. The ex-bodybuilder proposed a 15-step rule that, when followed during a 3-minute break, could solve the problems of prolonged sitting. Because getting up from an idle posture for even a few minutes helps relieve the monotony of sitting all day.

Schwarzenegger also emphasized that avoiding these inactive positions might reduce the likelihood of developing metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Additionally, he said that these little movements yielded positive outcomes in as little as three weeks. Though it may seem small, the 15-step rule is a powerful tool in the fight against several health issues.