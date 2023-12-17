“My Picture Was the Reason”: 7x Mr. Olympia Reveals Astonishing Incident Surrounding Ronnie Coleman That Began His Bodybuilding Journey

Every bodybuilder’s story of how they got into the sport involves a certain role model they look up to. For 7x Mr. Olympia Phil Heath, it was the King of bodybuilding Ronnie Coleman. The two icons recently met up at Coleman’s gym for an intense workout session along with some informal chat.

Advertisement

What followed was not only a compilation of various machine-assisted exercises but also a series of anecdotes involving the two. As any question and answer session goes, Coleman asked Heath about what drove him to pick bodybuilding as a career. Surprisingly, the latter admitted how it was a picture of the 8x Mr. Olympia that changed the course of his career.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0uLHprrh25/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Back in the early 2000s, Heath recalled a change in coaches that prompted him to explore training and fitness. However, his career trajectory truly took a turn when peeking into a neighbor’s computer led him to find out about Ronnie Coleman.

“The guy I was sitting next to in a programming class happened to have your picture on his laptop screen. So ‘who’s that swole as hell man what’s going on!’ You must have been from like 98-99”

And this marked the genesis of the 7x Mr. Olympia. The 43-year-old never planned on entering the bodybuilding industry. However, after facing failure in college basketball, which was his initial passion, he switched to full-blown bodybuilding.

Coleman’s response to the anecdote was utter disbelief and honor. After all, Heath not only began a new and successful career from that point onwards but it was also all due to a jacked picture of Coleman’s. The caption read:

Advertisement

“Truly honored to have been able to motivate another Legend like myself!”

But this story of the two veterans looking up to each other is just a glimpse of many other anecdotes that followed in the video.

When Phil Heath got to hangout with idol Ronnie Coleman for the first time

In the same video, Heath recalled the first time he closely interacted with Coleman. They were at a bodybuilding convention when popular coach and Heath’s trainer Hany Rambod introduced the two icons. The 7x Mr. Olympia admitted to leaving behind people from the convention just so he could get to interact with his idol. And to his delight, Coleman had big plans for the day.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0wc4I0r312/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Heath recounted how they grabbed something to eat at McDonald’s when his inner fan got the glimpse of a lifetime. Simply enjoying a burger, Coleman’s biceps involuntarily flexed and the sight alone was enough for Heath’s jaws to drop on the floor. The trio later went on to hit a strip club nearby, and Heath gleefully recalls how that day was imbibed in his memory.