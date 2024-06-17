“So Blessed to Have You”: Chris Bumstead Celebrates First Father’s Day With a Heartwarming Message From Partner, Courtney King

When achieving some of the greatest bodybuilding titles of his life wasn’t enough, Chris Bumstead took on a role in his personal life that beat every other milestone. Since he became a dad earlier this year, he and his partner, Courtney King, have been over the moon. And now, on Father’s Day, Bumstead is ready to celebrate the special occasion with his girls.

King has always been appreciative of her fiance, with him juggling several roles while being an amazing dad to their daughter. She made sure to highlight all of his sacrifices and hard work in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring clips of Bumstead hanging around with his daughter and dog.

The caption showed King’s perspective of Bumstead transforming into the kind of father that he always wanted to be. Watching him grow along with her was something she was truly grateful for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Alexis King (@courtneykiing)

“My love, watching you become a father has been such a gift. These girls are so blessed to have you.”

Bumstead has never backed down from opening up and showing off his emotions in public, be it shedding tears or speaking his mind. In fact, fans have lauded his vulnerable side and find him to be a relatable public figure.

Most of the video clips that King had attached to the post showed the softer side of the hunky bodybuilding icon. From the way he held on to his dog, Pudson, to him crying on camera watching the first few moments after his daughter’s birth, the glimpses of Bumstead’s emotional side gained him more respect from fans.

“Happy first Father’s Day to my heart & soul…we love you!”

Bumstead had recently gotten emotional on stage talking about his daughter and partner at the Raw Nutrition seminar. Fans witnessed a rare event of how appreciative he was of his new role in life.

Chris Bumstead opens up on how being a father changed his life

Recently, Bumstead’s brand Raw Nutrition inaugurated its fitness space for fans to venture out and get healthier. They organized a seminar with Bumstead, Hany Rambod, and several others who discussed their lifestyles and experiences with training and health. When the platform was open for fans to interact with the icons, one of them asked Bumstead about his experience as a new dad.

Since it was Father’s Day, Bumstead shared a clip of his response on his social media, emphasizing how his daughter’s birth changed his life. As he teared up among cheers and applause, the bodybuilder explained how the transition has been huge yet fulfilling. Throughout the journey, his respect for his partner grew manifold as she pushed through along with him to make his prep and career a bit smoother.