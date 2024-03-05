“Bringing the Title Back”: Mitchell Hooper Held in High Regard by Fitness Community After Winning 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic

Witnessing the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival was an incredible experience. There was a great deal of exciting competition, with well-deserved winners. But the night’s main attraction was undoubtedly Mitchell Hooper, who won the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic on March 2.

Mitchell Hooper was unstoppable that day, even when other famed strongmen were having trouble. Not only did he defend his championship, but his victory was also a remarkable one. No one takes becoming a champion at this level of competition lightly, and Hooper has only raised his profile in the fitness industry.

Mitchell Hooper’s official Instagram page showed him receiving the award. All of the strongman’s efforts were finally paying off, and he was on the verge of being named the 2024 champion. While Arnold Schwarzenegger proudly displayed the award to the crowd, Hooper patiently awaited the Austrian Oak to hand the trophy to him.

Hooper raised the trophy with a wide smile on his face. Later on, Schwarzenegger and he also posed for a picture. As this moment was already about to be written in the annals of Strongman, many fans were fond of this feat.

Among these fans were also a few professional bodybuilders who were just proud of Hooper’s achievement. This list included world-renowned coach, Greg Doucette wrote: “Unstoppable,” and retired IFBB Pro, Ron Partlow said “Congrats Mitchell! Bringing the title back with you again is amazing.”

The list of fans also includes those who are impressed by Hooper because he made their nation proud. One fan wrote, “I was watching and rooting for you the whole time Mitch! Way to make Canada proud buddy!”. While another congratulated him “Congrats! Go Team Canada! Go Team Moose!”

The regular viewers of Hooper were always confident about him. However, watching him lift the trophy was something exceptional, and Schwarzenegger himself was awarded it, they wrote “I knew you was gonna win! You killed it out there!! And Arnold looks so freaking happy!!” and “Potential to be the GOAT of strongman.”

Mitchell Hooper ended the competition in a high

The high level of competition throughout the two-day event attracted spectators from all corners of the globe. At various points during the event, the crowd was treated to both exhilarating and disappointing performances. The last exercise, the stone medley, however, was the title decider.

Athletes like Bobby Thompson and Martins Licis were completely outclassed, even if Polish strongman Mateusz Kieliszkowski performed an impressive four reps on the last stones. While even Hafthor Bjornsson failed to lift the 300-pound stone, Mitchell Hooper, on the other hand, completely dominated the competition.

To conclude on a lighter note, the Canadian strongman included a little entertainment by inviting Schwarzenegger to join him in the lifting for the crowd’s entertainment. Hooper also dedicated this victory to his newborn daughter, as it was a huge win for him.