Ronnie Coleman Delighted by Strongman Icon Mitchell Hooper’s Jaw-Dropping Strength

Mitchell Hooper hasn’t lost touch with Strongman championships if one considers some of his incredible performances at the Arnold Strongman Classic and the World’s Strongest Man championship. His jaw-dropping lifts have been a favorite of many athletes, and now, bodybuilding GOAT Ronnie Coleman has joined the bandwagon.

In a recent reaction video, Coleman watched through a bunch of lifts Hooper performed at the Arnold Strongman Classic. Naturally, the lifts were as smooth as ever, and the legend could not hold in his amazement as the clip rolled on.

From 400lbs to a hefty 1000lbs, the strongman icon lifted them all and performed his stunts with finesse and expertise. Naturally, being a weightlifting enthusiast himself, Coleman couldn’t help but admire his strength and precision.

He constantly cheered for Hooper through the camera as the Canadian powered through some of the toughest challenges in the competition. These included but weren’t limited to, shoulder presses as well as carrying and dragging weights, among others.

“Way to go!…Ain’t nothing. Let’s yoke it out!…Yeah buddy!”

In the end, Coleman had nothing but awe and appreciation for what Hooper did and his achievements along the way. Moreover, since the 25-year-old’s performances have been growing popular, the legend couldn’t wait to witness more action going forth.

“Mitch you making that look like lightweight baby!”

This wasn’t the only instance where Coleman was impressed by a fellow athlete owing to their stunning feats of strength. Previously, several celebrities and fitness influencers have caught the legend’s eye.

Coleman was once impressed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s workout

Dwayne Johnson took the internet by storm when he uploaded his uncut and unedited leg day workout. The entire session consisted of six exercises in total, each with a rep range between ten to twenty. Additionally, the former wrestler refrained from rest time between sets and only took time off when he had to move from one machine to the other.

Once this unedited and raw footage went viral, several bodybuilding elites and enthusiasts put forward their stunned opinions. However, nothing could beat the compliment from Coleman, who was impressed by how Johnson made it look so easy.