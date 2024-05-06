“Inspiring Millions”: Tom Stoltman Becomes the 2024 World’s Strongest Man, Leaving the Fitness World Proud

Amidst blood, tears, and sweat, the World’s Strongest Man championship came to an end after a five-day power-packed extravaganza. Fans followed their favorites to the very end till icons like Mitchell Hooper, Tom Stoltman, Evan Singleton, and Matthew Ragg were left racing to the finish line. In the end, Stoltman showcased a stellar performance by winning the championship.

This is his third World’s Strongest Man title after acing the podium in 2021 and 2022. His Strongman athlete brother, Luke Stoltman, and wife, Sinead Stoltman, cheered him on from the audience.

Fans had already been rooting for him before the final stone lift event that decided Stoltman’s fate as the three-time champion. With an impressive performance across every event in the finals, he never finished lower than third in any competition, giving him the ultimate lead at 53/60 points.

The video posted by the official page of World’s Strongest Man featured Stoltman’s winning moment after he successfully finished lifting the last stone, securing his win. A roar of cheers and applause followed, and Sinead rushed in to hug her husband with joy.

Former World’s Strongest Man and fellow Brit Eddie Hall showered his love on Stoltman with his comment.

“Well done Tom…inspiring millions…”

Similarly, former footballer Ashley Cain celebrated Stoltman’s win with some encouraging words.

“BIG DOGGG.. What an achievement! You should be proud of yourself man. So many people are proud of you!”

Many fans took the opportunity to cheer for the icon’s wife as well, seeing how proud she was of the win. Strongwoman icon Sam Belliveau brought the heartwarming moment to everyone’s attention.

“I SEE YOU PROUD WIFE…CONGRATS you two !!!!!!”

While Stoltman grabbed the gold this year, stars Hooper and Singleton shone just as brightly as the winner. Fans were proud of both of them putting up a tough fight.

“So happy for Tom on his win and Evan for making his first podium! I think Evan will be the new Eddie. He will sneak a win in during Tom and Mitch’s rivalry…”

Something about Stoltman that makes him extra special is his diagnosis of being on the autism spectrum. Fans believed that his win was crucial for the community to shine.

“Congratulations and what a wonderful thing once again for the Autism community”

Stoltman’s win is a result of constant hard work and battling multiple hurdles to get to the podium. This year, his performance has been stellar across various championships, with him and Luke fighting hard to grab the spotlight. Yet, fans find joy in their online content filmed amongst the highlands of Scotland, featuring fellow athletes training and mock competing with them.

Tom Stoltman has always carried a special superpower

Often, people view mental health challenges as hurdles that prevent them from chasing after their dreams. But for Stoltman, autism was a superpower that helped him get through training as a strength athlete.

In multiple interviews, Stoltman has talked about how being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at five acted as his ‘superpower’. After facing challenges maintaining friendships, staying in school, and answering curious questions, he still chose to be vocal about the condition. This move not only helped him get out of a rut and pave the way for others to understand him but also motivated others to come forth with their own diagnosis. Stoltman is truly the champion of the people, and this win marked his name in Strongman history.