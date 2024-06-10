Strongman Eddie Hall’s Latest Venture in MMA Grabbed Eyeballs From the Fitness Community

Eddie Hall took time off from his Strongman pursuits after bagging some of his biggest achievements in the sport. Since then, he made it his mission to try several strength and endurance-based sports. After attempting boxing, bodybuilding, timber sports, and so on, he finally gave MMA a go.

Recently, he announced his MMA debut in a collaboration with the World Freak Fight League after he teased it months ago. He went up against the Neffati brothers in a 2v1 fight, stunning the onlookers with his strength.

The match concluded after a terrific fight went down amidst the three, where Hall managed to take down both his contenders. He rained punches on them, bringing them to the floor in a few agile swoops.

“Had a blast…who do you want to see me fight next?”

Fans were overjoyed to see their favorite strongman conquer a new sport successfully.

“YESSS!!! I want to see this more, MORE!!!”

MMA has often witnessed several celebrities try their luck in the ring. Fans now wanted to pit Hall against one such public figure.

“I’d love to see @jakepaul thrown about”

Another suggested a whacky idea for a hilarious series.

“Next fight 3 small guys. We make it a series to see how many it takes”

Actor Scott Adkins also couldn’t help but compliment the strongman.

“Great work Eddie!!”

Lastly, professional boxer Johnny Fisher confirmed what the fans had been wondering about.

“Eddie can seriously punch trust me I’ve felt it”

Since his retirement from Strongman, Hall’s life has been quite eventful, with various side quests and projects. While he tries to have fun in every sport he picks up, he also ensures he gives his best with every move.

Eddie Hall previously flaunted his power against fellow strongman Brian Shaw

Eddie Hall and Brian Shaw have been good friends ever since they competed together at strongman championships. They’ve gone on several adventures, showed up at the World’s Strongest Man competitions together, and maintained a playful rivalry.

However, ever so often, the mock fighting results in some hilarious content that fans have always enjoyed at their expense. Previously, the duo uploaded a short video of them trying to grapple each other at a gym. It was interspersed with clips of chimpanzees fighting, indicating how they were monkeying around. As the edit was accompanied by a narrative piece by Sir David Attenborough, hilarity ensued amongst fans.