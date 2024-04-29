Eddie Hall Teams Up With Brian Shaw Surprising Bodybuilding World With His Strength and Power

Eddie Hall may have taken a break from competitive strongman championships to focus on content creation and other strength-based sports. However, that did not stop him from having fun in his life, especially with his partner-in-crime and fellow strongman Brian Shaw.

Shaw retired in 2023 after participating in his last competition at the Shaw Classic. Since then, he has been creating content for his social media and traveling around the world. He recently met up with Hall, and the duo filmed a video that left fans hollering with laughter.

The clip seems to have been filmed at a gym, where both athletes stood topless and tried grappling with each other. But instead of having their original voices, they had added the voice of Sir David Attenborough narrating the tale of a group of chimpanzees fighting. Crediting the source while providing no context to the situation, Hall wrote:

“Our Planet…

#davidattenborough #planetearth #ourplanet #alpha

Big Love

The Beast™️”

The whole schtick of comparing the two grown men to a bunch of fighting chimpanzees somehow sat so well with fans that they played along.

“Fighting over the last scoop of whey”

Some were amazed by the strength both men showed against each other’s forces.

“When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object…”

Meanwhile, others saw a classic case of bromance taking place between all the play fights.

“I mean I guess it answers the question on how to pick up guys at the gym…”

Nevertheless, fans were mostly impressed by how Shaw effortlessly picked up Hall at the end of the clip.

“I don’t think people understand the weight Brian just picked up, Eddie is massive….”

On top of it, some of Hall’s loyal supporters even jokingly threatened Shaw.

“@shawstrength if you don’t put our boy @eddiehallwsm down… RIGHT F***ING NOW SIR.”

Regardless, it was all in good humor as the strongmen seemed to be having fun away from the intense environment of competitions. Besides, this wasn’t their first rodeo since the duo often go on adventures together, testing each other’s strengths and bantering for entertainment.

Eddie Hall and Brian Shaw went ‘monkeying around’ once for fun

Speaking of their comparison with chimpanzees, the audio and theme of the recent post weren’t a coincidence. Last year, around the same time, the strongmen went to the Myrtle Beach Safari to look at and interact with some of the animals there.

A vlog on Shaw’s YouTube channel walked fans through the adventure while the duo and their families had a fun outing. However, the highlight of the occasion was when some of the caretakers of the place brought out two friendly chimpanzees for the strongmen to interact with. What followed were some hilarious moments where both Shaw and Hall fought like kids with their chimps trying to smack the other party. This alone got thousands of comments from fans, who wanted both Hall and Shaw to put out more of such content.