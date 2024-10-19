Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall Feared Going to Jail After Brutally Knocking Out Opponent in 2 vs. 1 MMA Fight

Eddie Hall recently recalled his infamous 2v1 octagon fight in a podcast with UFC veteran, Michael Bisping. The former Strongman has transitioned into combat sports following his retirement and after a few months of training, he decided to step into the cage against two fighters. both of whom were seemingly vertically challenged.

And while he knocked them out and in spectacular fashion, he truly believed that he was going to prison for it!

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me Podcast hosted by Michael Bisping on YouTube, Hall spoke about the incident and one KO in particular, saying:

“I felt sorry for him as well….you usually feel something on the end of your fist. I didn’t feel anything, it just went through his face…..Because I didn’t feel anything it was like,…. ‘Oh man I’m gonna go prison now’.”

Luckily for Hall, his opponents did end up regaining his consciousness just a few minutes later. The Brit even spoke to him afterward and his opponent revealed to him that his head was sore for a few days.

Hall was already limited going into the fight since the promotion that was putting on the show had a set of rules that he needed to follow.

Yes, as it turns out, there were some things that the former Strongman wasn’t allowed to do in the fight, some pre-determined stipulations, owing to the size difference between his opponents and him.

Eddie Hall reveals the rules for his 2v1 fight

The Neffati Brothers knew what they were getting into when they challenged Eddie Hall to a fight. So, the Brit praised them for having the courage to step into the cage with him.

However, keeping in mind the size and power difference, there were some rules that they had to agree on before the fight. Hall spoke about it in the same podcast episode,

“We had a few agreements in place where I couldn’t actually put my body weight and slam them into the ground because you don’t want to break people’s necks and stuff.”

He then spoke about how he offered the Neffati brothers to wear 8 oz or 12 oz gloves but the pair were adamant to wear 4 oz gloves like in a real MMA fight.

The fight did not last long though as everyone predicted. The size and power difference was just way too much to handle for the brothers. And after a brief skirmish, they came to realize that it would take a few more of them to mount an offense on Hall. The strongman landed a couple of quick shots and finished the fight, much to the delight of fans.