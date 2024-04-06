“This Is Sick!”: Phil Heath Wearing an Edmonton Oilers Jersey in an Unexpected NHL Crossover Leaves Fans in Frenzy

Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath never fails to amuse his admirers with his regular social media updates. However, this time around, he has surprised his fans with a new collaboration. The bodybuilder has posted many photos on his Instagram account while wearing the jersey of the Edmonton Oilers, an NHL franchise.

Heath seemed to be having fun at the Studio 99 sports bar in the first picture of the viral IG post. One can see the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings playing in the background of the same shot.

As they basked in the glory of being in the home of one of the most prominent NHL franchises, Adam Scorgie and Shane Fennessey posed with Heath in the subsequent shot. The next picture shows Heath showing off his Oilers jersey with his custom 22 number on it.

Nevertheless, the last slide of the IG post was exceptional. In front of the Hall of Fame, Heath and his companion, Shurie Cremona, posed for a photo. With portraits and biographies of NHL greats like Wayne Gretzky on the walls of this area, it was a particular place for the bodybuilder’s hockey fans.

The bodybuilder loved the hospitality he received from the NHL franchise. He also sent out a few words of gratitude in the caption of the Instagram post, writing:

“Huge thank you to the @edmontonoilers for hosting @shuriecremona@scoreg@shanefen and I! We’re having such a great time and we love our custom Jerseys! LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!”

It was a monumental occasion for the bodybuilder and his supporters alike when he visited Edmonton. One of his fans was not ready to believe that Heath was at the place; as they say:

“Bro what are you doing in Edmonton this is so random.”

An NHL fan wanted Heath to try out another jersey; as they say:

“Gotta get you in a Canucks jersey!”

This fan was thrilled; however, they also had a question for the bodybuilder, saying:

“This is SICK!! A Phil Heath x NHL crossover. Did you meet Connor McDavid?”

A proud fan left a comment, saying:

“Phil is the only guy who can take bodybuilding to the mainstream media.”

Another fan wrote:

“LETS GOOOO OILERS”

His legion of devoted followers is overjoyed every time Heath performs a major project. When the bodybuilder’s documentary ‘Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story’ came out, they too felt the same way.

Phil Heath sharing his feelings through a documentary

The new documentary was recently featured by the seven-time Mr. Olympia in an Instagram post. An inspirational message from Phil Heath was included, in which he thanked his partner Shurie Cremona and the others involved in the documentary’s production. As a touching message to his admirers, he encouraged them to believe in themselves in the caption.

Like Heath, who became a multiple Mr. Olympia winner, they will experience success one day, even if they fail now. According to Heath, there will be many obstacles in life, but his admirers should ignore the negativity and go headfirst into the challenges. Failure is inevitable, he argues, but it is no reason to give up.