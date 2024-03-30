Bodybuilding World Showers Love on 7x Mr. Olympia Phil Heath After His Documentary’s Success

Phil Heath scaled up the ranks of bodybuilding after winning seven Olympias in a row. His physique inspired fans who admired his journey from his time as a basketball player to a bodybuilder. Recently, he announced the release of a documentary based on his life and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. Fans flooded the post’s comments with their reviews of the film.

Heath’s documentary, ‘Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story’ is about the bodybuilder’s attempt to win the Mr. Olympia championship. It also follows his journey through the trial for his eighth title. The documentary was created in partnership with Universal Documentaries, who recently also had a star-studded premiere for it.

The post featured a montage where Heath worked out in the gym followed by his older videos from the Olympia stage. The audio is a motivational speech by him, talking about wins and returning to the stage. As the tune to the music changes, Heath narrates how he managed to get back and win every single time, despite people’s negative opinions.

“Every year they say ‘you can’t win s**t Phil’. Every year some f****ng moron says ‘you can’t win’. Every year some critic says ‘you can’t win’. Every year some competitor says ‘you can’t win’.”

Fans had grown incredibly supportive of the veteran bodybuilder, revealing their love for the documentary.

“Documentary was excellent champ”

One fan admitted that they loved the film so much that they watched it twice.

“Watched your documentary twice since it came out, 10/10 very insightful and motivating.”

Many called him a legend after watching his journey unfold.

“Legend for a reason…greatest champ”

Fans even requested him to return to the stage since his conditioning was still top-notch.

“one more time Champ.. let’s go..!!”

Since Heath talked about becoming so relentless in life that he became the undeniable winner, a fan affirmed his thoughts aggressively.

“UNDENIABLE. THE GIFT. THE CHAMP.”

Heath has been on a roll posting clips and teasers from his documentary or factoids about it. One of them was about his relationship with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and how their training session was the genesis of this documentary.

Phil Heath reveals Arm Day with ‘The Rock’ led to the documentary

In a previous post on Instagram, Heath shared a clip of him training with former wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson. Both seemed to have a productive day working arms and making jokes while recording their process. What Heath revealed later put things into perspective for his fans.

He confessed that the training session with Johnson led to them sitting down and having a conversation about a potential movie on Heath’s life.

Since his journey through the Olympia was full of obstacles and life lessons, the team wanted to share the story with the masses. That’s how ‘Breaking Olympia’ was born.