Veteran Bodybuilder Dexter Jackson Admits What He Misses About the Sport the Most

Dexter Jackson stunned the bodybuilding world when he won the 2008 Mr. Olympia, beating some of the upcoming champions like Phil Heath and Jay Cutler. Even now, he keeps himself in shape with consistent training and has fans in awe at every physique update. Yet, post-retirement, he feels nostalgic about several aspects of his sport.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a throwback video of himself working out with his mentor, Charles Glass. Bodybuilding enthusiasts, who are aware of the history, know how significant Glass’ contributions are towards the sport, which made him the ‘Godfather of bodybuilding’.

In the old video, Glass was seen supervising Jackson as he attempted some bicep curls and their modified versions. Since he was a trainer at the Gold’s Gym, Venice, Jackson and his crew were shooting with the legend at the location.

Jackson admitted missing these treasured moments with his mentor the most in a heartwarming caption. The respect he has for Glass is reflected in the note as he looks back at his glorious days of competition.

“People often ask me what I miss most about the sport. My answer is always the same: training with the greatest, Charles Glass. Words can’t express the love and respect I have for him.”

Competitive bodybuilding demands the athlete to enter a tunnel vision where they can focus and power through the workouts, which Jackson demonstrated in the video. He acknowledged his frazzled look in the video, explaining why he seemed intimidating.

“Stepping into that gym, I always pushed myself to the limit, determined not to let him down. I was so focused till your boy didn’t care if I looked like a homeless man.”

Jackson eventually became one of the most iconic bodybuilders in the history of the sport due to his terrific physique at a senior age. As he still gets comments on his well-maintained physique, he comes off as more of a nostalgic person.

Dexter Jackson Reminisced About the ‘good old days”

In a recent promotional post for the apparel brand ‘Darc Sport’, he revealed an unseen photograph from his childhood to send forth a message. The brand’s main message was to never give up and how life goes by quickly. Jackson built upon these ideas with the post, indicating his journey and progress.

With the caption “Life Moves Fast”, he indicated some nostalgia combined with pride as he looked at his childhood self. Surprisingly, even as a child, Jackson’s physique was unique and defined, indicating the significant role of genetics in his life. Fans highlighted that aspect as they hyped his journey through the ages.