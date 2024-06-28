Justin Gatlin Opines on Sha’Carri Richardson’s Dominance at the US Olympic Trials

The fans at Hayward Field, who had come to watch the US Olympic Trials women’s 100-meter races were not disappointed. They were greeted by pure track action, as Sha’Carri Richardson triumphed over the opposition to gain a spot in the Paris Olympics. The way she performed in the races from qualifying to the finals was just fantastic, as Justin Gatlin points out in his Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube.

The four-time world champion has been watching Richardson’s races for a long time. However, this display of raw pace set a new benchmark in the sport, and her competition should take note.

Gatlin is of the belief that the athletes didn’t even compete fiercely, as the two-time world champion stole the show with her outstanding performance. He also explained the entire 100-meter run by the athlete, saying:

“To be able to get left by the field, run the field down, and not just run the field down to run next to them, but run the field down, past the field, then slowed down to the finish line and still drop 10.8. That’s dangerous.”

Gatlin claimed that despite having a difficult start in each race, her recovery pace was powerful enough to traverse the entire field and even drop a world lead of 10.71 in the finals.

Rodney A. Green also noted that in each race, the athlete celebrated her victory before crossing the finish line, as she is known to do in large events, but this was simply a demonstration of her supremacy in the 100-meter category. The Bahamian sprinter added that Richardson’s current pace is not the ultimate one, as the athlete will continue to progress and will be faster in Paris.

While the track world saw the two-time world champion win the US Olympic Trials, one of the bodybuilding legends praised the athlete’s efforts.

Dexter Jackson Cheers for Sha’Carri Richardson

Dexter Jackson, the 2008 Mr. Olympia winner, is a huge fan of athletics, as evidenced by his recent Instagram story. He was watching the US Olympic Trials on TV, specifically the women’s 100-meter sprint.

During the semi-finals, he was in awe of Sha’Carri Richardson, who showed supremacy in the category by running a 10.88 in the same qualification round. The 2008 Mr. Olympia also sent an encouraging note to the sprinter, expressing his desire for her to triumph over her competition and represent the United States at the sport’s pinnacle in Paris.