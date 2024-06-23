“The Queen…Is Back”: Bodybuilding Icon Dexter Jackson Celebrates Sha’carri Richardson’s US Olympic Trials Semi-Final Qualification

Good athletes never fail to recognise and cheer for each other, no matter how different their fields might be. Such was the case recently when bodybuilding met track and field, where a former Mr. Olympia celebrated the win of an Olympian. Mr. Olympia of 2008, Dexter Jackson was overjoyed to see Sha’carri Richardson storm through the track to make it through.

The US Olympic trials for track and field have witnessed some of the top-ranking athletes go head-to-head. Richardson went up against some tough competitors, including Semira Killebrew, Tamara Clark, Tamari Davis, and many others.

After her Prefontaine Classic victory, Richardson proved to her haters how she could rise from the ashes to rank on top. Being one of the most competitive athletes currently, Richardson may still have a lot to prove, but has got the potential.

Jackson cheered for her on his Instagram story, sharing a clip of the winning moment when she crossed the 100-meter mark. Celebrating alongside several track and field fans who were elated to see their favorite athlete push through, he wrote:

“Oh yes! The Queen @itsshacarri is BACK!!”

The women’s 100m semis and finals are set to take place on 22nd June, where Richardson will finally get to secure her position. Jackson made sure that fans didn’t miss cheering for her at this time.

“Be sure to watch her today!!”

Although it’s been a hot minute since Jackson parted ways with bodybuilding after a successful run, he’s always vocal about sports on his social media. Be it his support for track and field athletes or, in a nostalgic case, remembering the good old days of his own career.

Dexter Jackson reveals what he missed the most about his sport

Since his retirement, Jackson has been on quite a few adventures, including promoting a clothing brand and spending time on recovery therapy. Yet, the thing about having a successful bodybuilding career is being nostalgic about the highs.

The former Mr. Olympia revealed how training with the Godfather of Bodybuilding, Charles Glass, was something he missed the most. He held immense love and respect for the pioneer who played a crucial role in his life and looked back at their sessions with a warm feeling.