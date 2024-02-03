What Did Ronnie Coleman Do Before Bodybuilding?

Ronnie Coleman is widely regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. Though he is a retired IFBB professional Open division bodybuilder, he is most known for winning the prestigious Mr. Olympia title eight times.

Advertisement

Born on May 13, 1964, in Bastrop, Louisiana, he garnered attention for his combination of size and conditioning, dominant body parts, and extremely heavy workouts. However, nothing came easy for “The King” in his life. So, what did Ronnie Coleman’s life look like before bodybuilding?

The life of Ronnie Coleman before bodybuilding

Ronnie Coleman was energetic during his younger days, and his love for football helped him gain a scholarship to attend Grambling State University in Louisiana. Not only did he play as a middle linebacker for the GSU Tigers, Coleman graduated with a BSc in Accounting.

Advertisement

Initially, Coleman was not interested in or planning on becoming a pro bodybuilder. After his football career ended, he faced a pivotal juncture. He needed to find a new path and decided to relocate to Texas in search of better employment. He worked different jobs in a bank but failed to find work as an accountant. Coleman had also worked as a paper boy so that he could make ends meet.

He eventually landed a job at Domino’s Pizza, where he would be given complimentary pizza to eat, as he could barely afford to eat outside of work. Coleman’s life kept getting difficult, and it was then that he came across an advertisement in a newspaper about a vacancy in the police force.

This caught his eye, as no experience was required, and Coleman eventually went on to become a police officer in Arlington, Texas. The champion bodybuilder served the force from 1989 to 2003. It was during his time as a police officer that his friend and fellow officer, Gustavo Arlotta, convinced him to start training at a nearby gym named MetroFlex and participate in competitions.

However, Coleman did not want to give up his job as an officer, as he received free medical and life insurance, a great work-life balance, and retirement benefits. Brian Dobson convinced Coleman to take up bodybuilding. Though interested, Ronnie was reluctant due to requirements like steroids, medication, and diet.

Dobson, the gym owner, was a bodybuilder himself. He first spotted Coleman and asked him if he had ever considered bodybuilding. He offered Ronnie a free gym membership if he competed at the Mr. Texas competition in 1990. Later, they both trained together and competed at the competition.

Advertisement

It was during this time that he discovered his passion for bodybuilding. Ronnie even balanced between being a cop and Mr. Olympia later on. What happened next and his bodybuilding journey has been nothing short of remarkable.