Why Can’t Ronnie Coleman Walk?

In the history of bodybuilding, only two legends managed to win eight consecutive Mr. Olympia titles in a row. One was Lee Haney, and the other was Ronnie Coleman. The latter was known to be a genetic marvel for many reasons. Combining powerlifting training to increase gains while exerting all the intensity that he could, fellow bodybuilders were in awe of how quickly he could recover.

Yet, all did not end up rosy for the king of the sport. After his eighth title, his injuries began to catch up to him. It all started with chronic back pain that then mutated into something so serious that Coleman went on to undergo surgery on all 25 spinal discs and more. Currently, he’s either using his crutches or traveling around in a wheelchair.

Coleman’s injuries were not a collective affair. They took place throughout his entire bodybuilding journey. His first unfortunate accident came courtesy of his powerlifting attempt when he was 17. As reported in his autobiography, the legend tried squatting 500 pounds when he heard a crack and felt a burn through his back.

Since then, his days on the college football team only added to his injuries. After his professional bodybuilding career kicked off, his next big pain came with a 600-pound squat in 1997. Coleman ended up with a herniated disc, and despite needing surgery, he refused. In a conversation with Joe Rogan, the legend revealed how it felt back then.

“It was a loud, gunshot sound. I’d do 600 for like 12-13 reps all the time. This time I took two weeks off… and I thought I was still as strong as before I took the time off, but I wasn’t.”

Instead of going under the knife then, Coleman continued to lift heavier and heavier over the years. More titles meant more work on the body, and he couldn’t get surgery at the time, which could potentially hinder his physique’s progress. This, however, led to things going downhill pretty fast.

After his final competition in 2007, he agreed to address his back issues and the herniated disc. This event began a series of surgeries with partial to little success. All in all, Coleman had 13 operations: twice on his hips, twice on his neck, and nine times on his back. His spinal column is all fused, save for one disc that got herniated later.

“I’ve got 14 screws, two cages…two rods…in there, too.”

While things sound down in the dumps, Coleman’s spirit is what attracts fitness enthusiasts. He smiles through the pain, and despite botched procedures, he has not lost hope of recovery. In recent years, the icon has been seeking various forms of therapy to try and get back on his feet.

How is Ronnie Coleman coping now?

Sometime in the past few years, Coleman discovered the miracles that stem cell treatment promises and decided to give it a go. Since then, the bodybuilding icon has claimed that his condition has improved.

But it wasn’t until a few months ago, when he had his first session at the MAD Recovery Centre in Abu Dhabi, that he truly felt confident about his chances. In a recent video, he called it his road to taking his first steps, and fans have been rejoicing their king’s return ever since. While it will take a while before he begins walking, Coleman’s recovery would be historic nevertheless.