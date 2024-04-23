Bodybuilding GOAT Ronnie Coleman Rocks the FIBO 2024; Derek Lunsford and Markus Ruhl Also Mark Their Attendance

The FIBO 2024 in Cologne, Germany, was a huge success, all thanks to some big names marking their presence. Ronnie Coleman and other bodybuilders attended the world’s largest fitness, wellness, and health trade exhibition. Big Ron even posted a video about his visit to the event on his YouTube channel.

The bodybuilding GOAT traveled to Cologne to sign autographs and meet his legions of followers. Many people recognized Big Ron on his journey to Koelnmesse. He then went to the Panatta booth and met many of his supporters.

Everyone was having a fantastic time during the exhibition, and a few fans chanted Coleman’s popular words, such as “Yeah Buddy” and “Lightweight Baby.” American bodybuilder Bob Cicherillo was also there at the exhibition, and he showed how long the line for Coleman was. Cicherillo assumes it will be “a mile long” line and that Big Ron will have a field day with his supporters.

A few moments later, Coleman pointed out a shirt that a person was wearing, which included a photo of the bodybuilder with Jay Cutler, whom he carried on his back. The experience stunned one admirer who had Coleman sign his T-shirt. He was unsure whether what he was witnessing was true or not. Big Ron then saw someone at the event perform chest press repetitions while the crowd cheered him on.

Blessing Awodibu, the two-time IFBB Pro League champion, also came to meet Coleman. They both were delighted and shook their hands while chanting the well-known phrase “Yeah Buddy.” During the video, one admirer also displays a gym belt that Coleman had signed. The German military was in the next frame, watching over the entire exhibition. In their excitement over meeting Coleman, they shouted “Yeah Buddy” at the camera.

2023 Mr. Olympia winner Derek Lunsford was about to leave the event when he came by to meet and shake hands with the GOAT. They also posed for a photograph, as Coleman told him to give it his all this season in preparation for the Olympia. Big Ron then met retired German IFBB bodybuilder Markus Ruhl for a pleasant moment. Coleman also reveals how he had an amazing experience at the exhibition and plans to return next year.

Because of his hectic schedule, Big Ron has traveled to numerous areas he has never been to since retiring from professional bodybuilding. Aside from physical places, the bodybuilder explored further down his memory lane to relive some unforgettable memories. Milos Sarcev once posted an unearthed video of Coleman in his prime, guest posing at an event that even surprised the bodybuilder himself.

Ronnie Coleman flabbergasted by his own physique

The Instagram video showed Ronnie Coleman in Barcelona in 1996. As he took his stance onstage, the bodybuilder waved to the spectators. Coleman arrived at the center, and the golden light landed precisely on his muscles. He began his posing routine with a front lat spread and then performed a double front bicep posture.

Coleman repeated the front lat spread, but this time he carried out a single front bicep posture. Big Ron also performed a side chest pose and demonstrated his incredible back physique with a rear lat spread. He then took his massive arms and committed to a back double bicep pose, to which the audience went absolutely crazy. As the resurfaced video concludes, the bodybuilder strikes the most muscular posture.

All of these stances displayed Coleman’s physique at its prime, and the bodybuilder wrote a comment, surprised at his own form. Big Ron generally admires his fellow bodybuilders; however, it was uncommon to see him appreciate his own prime physique.