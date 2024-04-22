After Overthrowing Ronnie Coleman in 2006, Jay Cutler Flaunts His Special ‘Flex’ From Back in the Day

No one could beat Jay Cutler and his zeal to win the Mr. Olympia title in the early 2000s. His arch-rival on stage, Ronnie Coleman, had already bagged the Sandow eight times in a row before he finally got the chance to shine. In 2006, Cutler overthrew Coleman to become the Mr. Olympia that season. However, amidst cheers and the celebratory mood, he recalled that his biggest achievement was yet to come.

Often, it’s the simpler goals fulfilled that make one the most satisfied, and for Cutler, it was to make it to the cover of a magazine. In a recent post, he looked back at how his first win was special for many reasons – one of them being his favorite photo session for Flex Magazine.

Having any fitness publication approach bodybuilders for a shoot back then gave them bragging rights. But for Cutler to make it to the Flex Magazine’s cover with his first-ever Sandow was something out of the world. In his “Flashback Friday” segment, he talked about his experience from back in December 2006.

“My first cover as Mr. Olympia. Holding this one in my hands, seeing it on shelves in stores, this just hit different.”

Cutler seems to have carefully stashed the edition in his collection, as he recalled seeing himself on the shelves of stores at the time. But he wouldn’t be the only one to preserve the vintage magazine in his possession. Many fans revealed how they had their copies of the Collector’s Edition stored in their spaces.

“I still have this Flex Magazine in my office!

The 1st of The 4 Sandows…”

Veteran bodybuilder Shawn Ray also remarked:

“Epic @jaycutler…”

Looking back at the evolution of bodybuilding since Cutler and Coleman’s epic rivalry, one fan gave him the credit he deserved.

“Champ… thanks for keeping the sport alive and well!”

Another enthusiast was so enamored by the vintage copy, that they offered him a prize.

“Do you have any you want to auction off signed, Jay? I’d definitely donate or bid…”

Meanwhile, a fan grew nostalgic seeing the throwback and wished to see a glimpse of the old days sometimes.

“I wish these magazines were still in print”

Cutler’s win changed the trajectory of the sport and brought in a new wave of champions. Ray, Phil Heath, Dexter Jackson, and many other bodybuilding veterans rose to fame around this time. But the four-time Mr. Olympia has been legendary for a reason.

Jay Cutler and his contributions to bodybuilding won him the ultimate award

This year at the Arnold Classic in Ohio, Cutler went in not just to guest pose or encourage other participants but to win his own trophy. He was the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the festival this year, and the honor came in with a truckload of emotions.

He thanked Schwarzenegger for not just presenting him with the award but also inspiring his career with his physique and teachings. However, he gave all the credit to his fellow competitors, particularly Coleman, for always pushing him to be his best version. His off-stage bond with the Texan bodybuilder has been one of the most heartwarming relationships in the sport, and it only seemed fitting to dedicate a few words to him for being the best onstage rival.