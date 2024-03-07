Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Start Time in 20 Countries Including US, UK, and Others

The noted former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, reaped the benefits of his superb performance against the noted WBC heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury. His next in-ring encounter against the famed British heavyweight, Anthony ‘AJ’ Joshua, is just about 24 hours away. It’s quite apparent that several combat sports fans will be eager to witness the Joshua vs. Ngannou encounter, especially after the awesome performance of ‘The Predator’ in his first pro-boxing debut. So here’s a look at the timings, fight card, and a few other details about this coveted event scheduled for March 8.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Starting time in 20 countries

The sport of boxing has always been loved by combat sports fans all over the world. This is why the coveted Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight is also expected to be watched by fans all over the globe. But the entire card of the event contains several other exciting fights. It’s also understandable that numerous fans will be tuning in to those fights as well. Hence, here’s a list of the beginning timings of the coveted event in 20 major countries of the world including the US, the UK, and others.

Country (Time Zone) Starting time Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00 PM (8 March) USA and Canada (ET) 10:00 AM (8 March) UK (GMT) 3:00 PM (8 March) Australia (AEDT) 2:00 AM (9 March) New Zealand (NZST) 4:00 AM (9 March) Spain (CET) 4:00 PM (8 March) Ireland (GMT) 3:00 PM (8 March) Italy (CET) 4:00 PM (8 March) Brazil (BT) 12:00 PM (8 March) Mexico (CST) 9:00 AM (8 March) China (CST) 11:00 PM (8 March) Japan (JST) 12:00 AM (9 March) India (IST) 8:30 PM (8 March) Bangladesh (BST) 9:00 PM (8 March) Singapore (SST) 11:00 PM (8 March) South Africa (SAST) 5:00 PM (8 March) Nigeria (WAT) 4:00 PM (8 March) UAE (GST) 7:00 PM (8 March) Russia (MST) 6:00 PM (8 March) Ukraine 5:00 PM (8 March)

With the starting times of the event covered, it’s quite apparent that fans will also want to know which other boxers will be taking to the ring on that night. It won’t be wrong to say that the card is a pretty exciting one.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Full fight card

Interested fans also need to know that DAZN has exclusive broadcasting rights to the event. It will be on PPV. To watch the coveted Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou event, they will require a DAZN subscription which comes free for the first month. Thereafter, the monthly plan will cost $29.99, while its annual subscription comes at the cost of $219.89.

However, a basic DAZN subscription won’t be enough to witness the event. Interested fans need to spend the PPV amount of $39.99 more to catch all the live action of the coveted fight card. Lots of fans may also be in dilemma about whether to buy the PPV or not. A look at the entire fight card of the night might help them take a decision. So here’s a look at the same:

Main Event

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Other Fights

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

Avid boxing fans may know that Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang or Joseph ‘New Zealander Samoan’ Parker are household names in the sport as well. Thus, the other fights on the card are also expected to garner a lot of eyeballs.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Walkout timings of the main eventers

Fans and pundits in the world of boxing are currently presenting several predictions about the outcome of the Joshua vs. Nagnnou fight. Ngannou has already displayed that he can drive even the best of boxers to the floor with his vicious shots. Boxing fans may never forget his tremendous left hook that got even Tyson Fury down to the canvas.

But nobody of them can document the results until the fighters walk out to the ring and go through the coveted scrap. Hence, it’s quite apparent that they will need to note the timings of the walkouts of Joshua and Ngannou so that they don’t miss any action from the coveted main event of the night. Here’s a look at the walkout timings of the touted main eventers of the night in a few major countries.

Country (Time Zone) Walkout timings of main eventers Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:00 AM (9 March) USA and Canada (ET/PT) 6:00 PM (8 March) UK and Ireland (GMT) 11:00 PM (8 March) Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM (9 March)

Ngannou’s British rival, Joshua, has taken to the ring 30 times to date. It won’t be wrong to say that he might have an advantage over the Cameroon native due to his experience. But he will have to look out and avoid ‘The Predator’s’ punches, as even a single one of them can be enough to shut his lights.